Remember the childhood tale of the Thirsty crow or the Wise Crow? A part of the Aesop Fables, it was one of the first tales we read as children. Now a video of a magpie throwing stones in a water bottle has been shared online and it will instantly remind you of the thirsty crow tale. In a small video that is now going viral on social media, a magpie is seen picking up stones and throwing them into a water bottle. The bird rises the water level by throwing in small stones until it can drink it. It is exactly how we read in the tale and the video is reminding people of the same. Crow Asks Woman in Yorkshire, 'You Alright Love?' Watch The Funny Video!

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Steve Stewart-Williams. He talks about the brilliance of magpies and their cognitive abilities. The video has a half-empty water bottle and a Black and White Eurasian magpie is seen picking up little stones that can pass through the narrow bottle opening. The birds picks up several rocks, throws them in until the water level rises up and then eventually drinks the water. The video has got over 58,000 views. Talking about intelligent crows, it reminds us of a video where a crow bargained for a bigger fish from a fishmonger.

Check The Viral Video of Magpie Dropping Rocks in Water Bottle:

Although it is a magpie, they belong to the same Corvidae family as crows. The Eurasian magpie are considered one of the most intelligent birds. They are one of the few species that can recognise themselves in a mirror. This video is another proof, these birds are good at science principles too.

