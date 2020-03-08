Man vs Wild: Lion Charges Towards Villagers in Gujarat's Madhavpur, Viral Video Scares Netizens

Lion Charges Towards Gujarat Villagers (Photo Credits: Twitter/@susantananda3)

Madhavpur, March 8: Imagine that your having gossips with your friends and suddenly a lion charges towards you! What you would do in that situation? A video posted by Susanta Nanda, Indian Forest Service official, on his Twitter handle shows a lion running berserk through Madhavpur village in Gujarat. It is not known when the video was recorded. Man vs Wild: Lion Chases Tourists During Safari Ride at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park in Karnataka, Video Goes Viral.

"Imagine someone charging at you at 80kmp Even Usain Bolt can’t escape( Average speed-38kmp)from a charging lion. In such a situation, where will u find tolerance for each other other than India? Video from Madavpur village of Gujurat( VC-SM)," Nanda wrote while sharing the 7-second-clip. Tiger Chases Bikers in Kerala’s Wayanad, Viral Video Scares Netizens.

As the lion charges, most of the villagers quickly move aside. Nobody tried to catch or hurt the lion. Similarly, the animal doesn't show any interest in humans and flees off from the spot. Angry 1000-kg Rhino Chases Two Bikers, Viral Video Scares Netizens.

Lion Charges Towards Villagers:

Last year, a video of lion freely strolling in Gujarat's Junagadh went viral. In the clip, the lion was seen crossing the road leisurely without any fear of humans. In fact, the people nearby were taking selfies and filming the occurrence.