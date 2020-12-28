Manukura, a much-loved and extremely rare white kiwi who was hatched in captivity in May 2011, is no more. The North Island brown kiwi died following surgery in New Zealand. The Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre at Mt Bruce in the Wairarapa, where she lived posted the sad demise of the bird on its Instagram page. Her rare genetic trait, leucism, gave her striking white plumage, making Manukura, the world’s first white kiwi hatched in captivity. Her uniqueness inspired many stuffed toys, memorabilia and a picture book, and also increased awareness on the plight of her endangered species. Conservationists around the world mourn the tragic loss, as people on social media hopes for her soul to rest in peace.

Manukura was the first of three white kiwis that hatched at Pūkaha in the 2011-12 breeding season, causing an increase in the visitors. She was given her the name, which means “of chiefly status,” by the local iwi Rangitāne o Wairarapa, who saw the chick as a tohu or symbol of new beginnings. According to the centre, Manukura had not been eating and was noticed losing weight in early December this year. She was taken to Wildbase Hospital, Massey University’s wild animal veterinary practice in Palmerston North. Vets performed an operation to remove an infertile egg that was unable to lay. The operation to remove it was successful, but the bird’s health continued to deteriorate in the subsequent weeks. From White Sea Turtles to Seal Pup, Pics of Albino Animals Spotted This Year Will Leave You Amazed.

“The surgeries went well but were not enough to save the ailing kiwi whose health continued to deteriorate in the weeks following the operation. Manukura passed away peacefully at 12.50pm on 27 December 2020 with rangers and veterinary staff present. She will be sorely missed,” Pūkaha wrote on Instagram. From Black Panther in Karnataka's Kabini Forest to Albino Seal Pup in Russia, See Photos of These Precious Animals!

Here's the Post:

It is a tragic loss. Manukura was not an albino, but inherited the rare genetic trait from her parents, both North Island brown kiwis from Little Barrier Island. She is survived by her younger brother Mapuna, who is reportedly part of Pūkaha’s captive breeding programme.

