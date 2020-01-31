Meghan Markle’s Doppelganger? Missouri Mom Goes Viral for Her Uncanny Resemblance to the Duchess of Sussex (View Pics)

Meghan Markle’s Doppelganger (Photo Credits: greyson_land/ Instagram)

Meghan Markle had a lot to deal with after her and Prince Harry’s recent decision of exit from the royal duties to become financially independent. After days of many controversies comes in a lookalike that is taking the social media users by storm. Well, she looks exactly like Meghan. From head to toe, there is nothing that does not resemble the Duchess of Sussex. The Missouri mom, who runs an Instagram account for her daughter was surprised to see many similar reactions from her follower. Almost everyone pointed out her uncanny similarity to Meghan. If you are a fan of the royals, you got to see the pictures of the lookalike. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Give Up Royal Titles, Social Media Users Shower Their Support.

Akeisha Land, a mother who runs an Instagram account to share photos of her beloved children- Greyson and Tristan. Her social media is full of pictures of her kids, engaged in several activities. It is very rare when she actually posts a photo of herself, which she did recently. The mother uploaded selfies of herself, Akeisha could basically be the Duchess’ twin, which had everyone flocking to see the picture. Soon the mom of two went viral for being Meghan’s doppelganger. Prince Harry Got a Job of Handyman? Megxit Memes Take New Twist After an Advert of Model’s Uncanny Resemblance to the Royal Goes Viral.

Meet Meghan's Doppelganger!

The photos received thousands of likes and comments. “OMG your looks like Meghan markle amazing same girls,” says one. “Meghan Markle vibes,” commented another user. “Even i had to sit here and say to myself .... ‘ain’t that Meghan?’” another follower commented. And it goes on.

The mother of two is flattered by the comparison. She said to Daily Mail that not just on social media, even offline people say she looks like Meghan. “Even my close friends and family say I look like her! And even though I myself don’t see the similarities, I definitely take it as a huge compliment as she’s just drop-dead gorgeous,” Akeisha was quoted saying.

It is pretty remarkable just how much the Missouri mother, Akeisha looks like Meghan. Those eyes and that beautiful smile so rightly resemble the Duchess of Sussex. No doubt, she is getting all the attention.