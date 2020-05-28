Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: From Radhika Apte to Chrissy Teigen, Top Celebrities Who Got Real About Their Periods

Radhika Apte and Chrissy Teigen (Photo Credits: Radhika Apte, Chrissy Teigen Instagram)

Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed on May 28 to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene management. It aims to help women and girls worldwide by creating awareness of menstruation. As we observe Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020, we bring to you period stories and experiences by some celebrities. These women spoke about their periods breaking the stereotypes around it. From Bollywood actress Radhika Apte to Hollywood singer Miley Cyrus and model Chrissy Teigen we have compiled some quotes by leading women in industries about menstruation and periods. Tampons vs Menstrual Cups vs Pads, Which Feminine Hygiene Product Works the Best?

Some have also spoken about menstruation and why we need to raise a generation who is not ashamed or embarrassed simply because a woman is bleeding. Menstrual Hygiene Day began under the guidance of German-based NGO Wash United in 2014. May 28th was selected as the average length of the menstrual cycle is 28 days. Shocking Health Risks of Poor Menstrual Hygiene Women Should Know About.

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte, who played Akshay Kumar's wife in PadMan, who creates a machine that can make affordable sanitary pads experienced her story on periods spoke about her periods saying, "I remember the day my periods actually started; I sort of figured that they've started. So, I went to the bathroom in the middle of the class. I remember feeling very proud the day I got my periods."

Singer Jessie J told Action Aid UK that the first time she got her period she and her best friend "ran around screaming not knowing what to do." She also shared that her periods were extremely painful. She confessed, "I was in my Fine Art GCSE and mid-exam. I vomited all over my exam piece and was in agony. Unbelievable Myths About Menstrual Hygiene From Around the World.

American comedian Aparna Nancherla took to Twitter on June 2016 saying, "A woman’s period is like once a month her body accidentally hits caps lock on her emotions."

Here is the Tweet:

In November 2014, model and television personality Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter talking about periods unapologetically. Talking about pre-menstrual syndrome she wrote, "How long before your period do you get to start blaming your period for things? I say 6 days is reasonable, 10 is a ballsy stretch."

Here's The Tweet:

Singer Miley Cyrus once shared that she got her first periods on the sets of Hannah Montana. She said, "It was so embarrassing, but I couldn’t leave. And I was crying, begging my mom, ‘You’re going to have to put the tampon in. I have to be on set."

Menstrual Hygiene Day offers an opportunity to advocate the integration of menstrual hygiene management (MHM) into global, national and local policies and programmes. It also encourages workshops and other events to engage decision-makers in policy dialogue. The day shows how women's choices of menstrual hygiene in low-income countries are some dangerous options. Hence, the day encourages a culture that promotes talks on the topic and the need for access to menstrual hygiene management products. It also talks about the need to provide girls with sanitary products so they don't have to stay away from school.