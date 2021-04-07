In an online outrage, netizens are calling out ‘Messi’ murals painted on walls having decades-old street arts featuring legends like Madhubala and Sri Devi all around Mumbai and Delhi. Creators have taken over social media to fire Budweiser, the beer giant is being accused of hijacking India’s burgeoning street art scene for commercial gains. Budweiser chose to re-paint over walls carrying murals of legends like Madhubala and Sri Devi washing away major efforts by creators who created the murals in the first place, making them an iconic creation. They have also been accused of painting on a school wall. Messi murals covered the iconic artworks from Bollywood Art Project that had, for many, become one of Bandra’s most-loved spots. Bollywood Art Project, which began in 2012, is an urban project which aims to transform Mumbai’s walls into a living memorial to Bollywood. Ranjit Dahiya, a Mumbai-based graphic designer, is behind this project.

Check out some of the then and now pics shared by Mohammed Abood Uraibi, an Iraqi-born DJ, MC and promoter aka @DJMoCity

In response to Budweiser’s murals, St+art India Foundation, a non-profit organisation that promotes street art in India, remarked, “This is not art. This is blatant advertising in the name of street art.”

St+art India went on to say that the murals were painted over “some of our earliest murals in Delhi” at Hauz Khas by Spanish painter and sculptor Okuda San Miguel and Mariusz Waras, a Polish artist who goes by the name of M-city.

In its post, St+art India also criticised Budweiser for painting over Miguel’s work on a school wall. “It is unethical for an alcohol brand to advertise on a school wall.”

Budweiser India posted a story on its Instagram handle that read, “We have always believed in the power of art and have worked with multiple artists over the years to build a strong foundation that is supportive towards the creator community. As part of curating these murals, we reached out to multiple artists, including St+art India, and collaborated with artists that met our creative and commercial direction through these illustrations that curated over months and even restored the walls. Our aim was always to offer the insider perspective into the G.O.A.T’s (Messi’s) iconic journey and inspire fans through creative murals that celebrated his journey. We continue to support the creator community."

