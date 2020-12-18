Former porn star Mia Khalifa may know how to tease her huge fan following quiet well. But in a recent video that sees her walking her dog, she has been captured doing the dirty! But before your head races in that direction, it is related to her facemask and dog's poop! The former porn star was seen picking up her dog's poop using her facemask as the scooper. What's more disgusting, she wore it back on her face. Yikes! Video of the OnlyFans celeb act has been going viral on social media and Mia Khalifa has even owned up to it on her Instagram stories. This is definitely not one of Mia's hot pics and videos that her die-hard fans would want to see.

A Tiktok video by @ItsBennyBlanco is going viral on Twitter. The video has tagged Mia Khalifa. In fact, Mia herself had shared a video of about getting back from a vacation and going to take her dog out. She is seen walking her dog and after her dog poops, she uses her facemask to pick it up and throw in the bin nearby. But what's shocking is she puts the mask back on her face! Yes, its gross and people on social media are grossed out as well. The former porn star had shared the same clip on her Instagram stories as pointed by another Twitter user in which Mia wrote, "AT LEAST IM NOT AN ANTI-MASKER!!!" Former XXX Porn Star Mia Khalifa Risks Major Wardrobe Malfunction in Red Bikini, Check Candid Pic of OnlyFans Celeb Falling off Swing at Beach.

That looks like Mia Khalifa LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/CoQ4Z6tXSi — Erick Fuerte (@fueriaz) December 18, 2020

She may have owned up to it but that does not make it any less disgusting! Check how people have reacted.

Her dog when he seen that mask go back on pic.twitter.com/xvgNqQm0fF — Equnisu Ocha (@ExtremenFreeman) December 18, 2020

I don’t want to believe this... pic.twitter.com/ZK3RlF4mEc — meh (@That1bitxh) December 18, 2020

People have posted similar pictures, GIFs and laughing reactions to her actions. Well, Mia probably thought no one would come to know of it, but now it is on the eyes of the internet and probably going to haunt for more days to come.

