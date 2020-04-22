Mia Khalifa's TikTok Videos Are Both Funny & HOT! Here's How the Pornhub Queen Is Spending Her Time in Quarantine

Mia Khalifa TikTok Videos (Photo Credits: TikTok)

Pornhub queen Mia Khalifa has been utilising her quarantine time making super funny Tiktok videos! None of us would have thought that the ex-porn star's comic timing would be so good because her TikTok video is surely making us LOL. Khalifa has been spending most of her time working out and making Tiktok videos, some of which also include fiance, Robert Sandberg. One of the recently shared funny TikTok video by Mia Khalifa showed her spending some time with 'Essential Employee Husband' Robert Sandberg on his day off and we are totally crushing on these videos. The clips are both hot and funny at the same time! Her fans cannot get enough of her creativity and dance skills as well (Yes, some of her videos include her busting some moves and also turning into a contortionist!). Mia Khalifa in XXX-Tra Hot Red Thong, Kissing Robert Sandberg in Bathtub Flooded With Rose Petals Is Everything You Want to See on the First Day of New Year 2020.

Most of her videos rake over a million views and likes, making her one of the most popular content creators on the video making and sharing platform! Of you are a big Mia Khalifa fan, you can actually get a sneak peek of the XXX-tra hot ex-porn star's personal life, her likes and dislikes! Let's take a look at some of the best Mia Khalifa videos online:

Mia Khalifa Presenting Simba

Pornhub Queen Teaching Satan How To Tiktok!

She Is So Cute!

Mia Khalifa Trying Her Hands On Cooking!

She is Even Doing Duets and Some Rapping!

Mia Khalifa recently shared a smokin' HOT picture of herself as she 'said hi to the sun from a social distance' in her latest post on Instagram. While most of us are in quarantine to slow down the spread of COVID-19, Mia Khalifa is showing us how to stay at home like a pro! Just like most of us are coming to our windows or backyard to get some vitamin D, the former XXX pornstar, Mia Khalifa did the same thing and stepped out to say a 'hi' to the sun before she headed back inside.