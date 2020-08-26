There can be nothing greater than an act of kindness, showered to those who are fighting to keep us safe. We are in the middle of a pandemic. Many things around us have changed. While we stay indoors, safe in a bid to contain the further spread of the novel coronavirus, there are others out there—frontline warriors working round the clock to save those battling with the disease. The COVID-19 first responders are on constant service to keep us safe. That is why to thank them, Mia Villa, a 3-year-old girl from New York, is baking and delivering chocolate chip cookies. With the help of her mother, the little girl has whipped over 1,000 cookies and delivered them to hospital staff, supermarket employees, veterinarians and fire and police departments—following social distancing guidelines. In this article, we bring you more adorable videos and pictures of the little girl, whose sweetest gesture has won hearts on the internet. How to Make Pizza at Home Amid Lockdown? Baby Chef Kobe Is Here with DIY Recipe and TBH It Is Way Too Cute to Handle!

According to Mila’s social media accounts and some media outlets, the 3-year-old has been very busy baking cookies for the past two months. They are all baked for local essential workers and personally delivered to them by Mia herself, with a beautiful hand-drawn picture, while she responsibly maintains social distancing. “I hope it inspires other people to just be kind and grateful. Mia will bake the cookies, we bake them fresh every day. We box them up, hop in the car and off we go!” Mia’s mother Devin Villa, was quoted saying in media reports. After Baby Chef Kobe, Carl the Cat Is Taking the Cooking World by Storm With Its Culinary Skills and Cuteness.

Mia Delivering Cookies to the Police Department!

Cookies for the Frontline Workers

Something that began as a fun activity, became very significant eventually. Her followers, “Mia’s Cookie Jar,” “cookie followers,” as she likes to call them, give suggestions on where she should deliver cookies. From hospitals, to fire departments, police stations, dentists, even supermarkets, Mia is baking and delivering a box of happiness to all the frontline workers in her region. Her mother, Devin further added that permission to deliver baked cookies is always asked before the drop-off.

Box of Cookies for the Supermarket Employees!

Baking Time!

How Adorable!!!!

During a time, when the world is feeling down, we sure need some kindness. A little dose of inspiration, and hope and in this case, a box of chocolate chip cookies can make a significant difference. This little girl, once again proved, kindness can change the world and light a ray of hope during a difficult time like this.

