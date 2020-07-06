Mirchi and Mime, a local popular restaurant in Mumbai have shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. They released a statement announcing the permanent closure of both their restaurants, Mirchi & Mime and Madeira & Mime due to the COVID-19 and subsequent breakdown with our landlord toward amicable lease terms. Mirchi & Mime was also known for having speech and hearing impaired staff, one of the uniqueness of the place. In the note, they thanked their customers whom they served for five years. Yauatcha Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19, Mumbai Restaurant Stops Food Delivery, Closes For Deep Sanitisation; Read Full Statement.

In the note, they also said, "Thank you all, we shall see you again, in a new form, a new date, a new location, to serve again." Raja Sekhar Reddy, who co-founded Squaremeal Foods with Shishir Gorle announcing the closure of their restaurants told Mid Day, "It is difficult for a mother to kill her child. If a foster parent is going to take care of it, we are okay with that."

Note on Mirchi & Mime and Madeira & Mime's Closure:

Mirchi & Mime Closing Their Powai Outlet:

As the news spread, people took to Twitter reminiscing their sweet memories at the restaurant. Twitterati appeared saddened over the closure of their favourite restaurants. Many also hoped that the restaurant returned to the city in another form very soon by the end of lockdown.

So sad. Loved mirchi and mime 😢 — V (@AnkitaDontSing) July 5, 2020

Mirchi and Mime, a popular restaurant in Mumbai whose staff exclusively comprised of hearing and speech impaired persons, is now shut permanently due to COVID-19. I will always remember the warmth of the place and the experience of interacting with the staff. 🌻 — Dhvani Parekh (@dhvani_parekh) July 4, 2020

Mirchi & Mime, at Powai, closed down today due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I have a great memory of dining there. Even though I've dined there only once, I remember everything from that evening. Gutted. — ShakuniManya (@ShakuniManya) July 4, 2020

That's really sad lovely place and amazing food. https://t.co/jlKXPb22o5 — rita rane (@ritarane1) July 5, 2020

Saddest news I've heard today. Mirchi & Mime and Madeira & Mime are shutting down. #Mumbai — Saurabh Rathore 🌗 (@SauReal) July 4, 2020

Mirchi & Mime and Madeira & Mime opened in 2015 and 2017 respectively. Both the restaurants had 50 speech-and hearing-impaired (SHI) staff in the front house. The restaurants were quite known for their modern-Indian menu. The lockdown owing to COVID-19 pandemic hit their business' terribly. Reportedly it brought down their revenue to one-tenth in April following which they decided to vacate their Powai space in Hiranandani Gardens.

Reddy was quoted as saying, "We were making Rs 70 lakh at Mirchi and Rs 60 lakh at Madeira. In March, when our expenditure for the month was already done, we were down to Rs 7-8 lakh per outlet. Our Rs 1.5 crore revenue was down to Rs 12 lakh. We had made a loss of over Rs 1 crore that month itself. In April, they laid off 170 operating staff with one-month salary and severance. "

