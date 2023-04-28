Delhi, April 28: Mobile Phones are an important part of our life and are with us everywhere we go from public commutes to the dinner table. A dermatologist has revealed how our mobile phone could be causing harm to our skin as they contain more bacteria than ‘public toilets’. Dr Mamina Turegano took to TikTok to explain how our mobile phone may be destroying our skin.

Mamina explained through her account, which is followed by about a million people via TikTok, that mobile phones are covered in bacteria all the time, noting that sometimes they are more contaminated than public bathrooms. She further said that studies have shown that our phones have more bacteria than public toilet. Smartphones Are Affecting Your Skin, Know How And What Can You do to Prevent It.

She pointed out that the daily use of the phone, and placing it on the face while talking, may transfer bacteria to the skin and lead to some skin problems such as the appearance of pimples. Using Cell Phone on Toilet Causes Piles? 5 Health Problems Smartphone Addiction Leads To.

The Sun reported her sharing some vital hacks to keep our phone clean. She advised the necessity of cleaning the phone constantly and wiping it with wet wipes, or a piece of cloth dipped in soapy water, or alcohol whose concentration exceeds 70% in order to eliminate the bacteria stuck on it.

This comes after study by Researchers at the University of Arizona revealed that there are at least 17,000 bacteria on the mobile of teenagers, which is 10 times more than a normal toilet seat.

According to experts, we should wash and clean our phone multiple times a month using a solution of 60% water and 40% rubbing alcohol. Avoid directly spraying liquid onto the phone as it may spoil its display. We can also use disinfectants.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2023 09:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).