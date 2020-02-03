Monday Funny Memes and Jokes Will Motivate and Help Cure Your Monday Morning Blues With a Few Laughs
Monday morning memes (Photo Credits: Instagram, Twitter)

It is a Monday again, yes yes, we get the face you must be making this morning. Some of you must be already dealing with a lot of emails and making to-do-lists for the week. Others reminiscing at the wonderful weekend gone by, probably figuring out how to get through the Monday blues. So to spread some smile on your grumpy face, we have compiled a few memes and jokes this morning. While people on the internet are giving out Monday Motivation in the form of positive quotes, sayings and images, we give you some Monday memes and jokes. There are a few Monday memes and jokes that are being shared online and if you are someone who definitely loves scrolling those memes, then these jokes are a good way to begin your day.

After likely a great weekend, you need not have the motivation to begin the day at all. But then, can you help it? Monday blues are real which start creeping in from Sunday night itself. Getting up on a Monday is a task for real and sometimes even the most motivational quotes are not enough. This Monday, we have thus compiled a few memes and jokes which can probably ease out the stress of the morning. Got Monday Blues? Here Are Proven Ways to Make Your Day less Draining.

Check Some Monday Memes and Jokes 

How of You Are These?

Just Get Done With!

Punch This Day!

Monday Morning Grumpy Face

Getting Through Monday Traffic

Go Away Monday

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GirlStyle Singapore (@girlstyle.sg) on

Everyone Since Last Night

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shantanu Srivastava (@shantanu1911) on

Tongue Out!

We hope you at least have a smile as you went through these memes and jokes. Start your day with a few laughs and maybe get a little positivity to get through. Have a Happy Monday!