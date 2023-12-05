Rome, December 5: The most handsome man in Italy, Edoardo Santini, has made the decision to give up modelling in favour of a life devoted to the priesthood. The attractive 21-year-old, who is well-known for his chiselled looks and charisma, is leaving the spotlight to embark on a spiritual quest and may help the Catholic Church in its attempts to find new priests.

Santini, who fostered celebrity aspirations at an early age, honed his acting and dancing abilities, paving the way for a successful career. But a strong calling led him to a life of religion and service instead. Italian Model Emy Buono Quits OnlyFans To Become a Nun After Boyfriend's Family Finds Her Leaked Photos & Videos.

In a recently uploaded video on his official Instagram handle, Santini said, "I've decided to give up modelling work, acting, and dance, but I won't abandon all my passions; I'll just live them differently, offering them up to God." Images of him kneeling at an altar and striking modelling postures were intercut throughout the clip. Halima Aden, World’s First Hijabi Supermodel Quits Runway As Working in Fashion Has Made Her ‘Compromise Religious Beliefs’.

I've had the chance to get to know a few young individuals who... have given me the courage to look into this subject that has been on my mind ever since I was a child but that I was afraid to go into deeper. I've met amazing people in the past several years who have given me so much and made it possible for me to experience art. My passions are a part of who I am. Therefore, I won't give up on anything, but I will live them and bring them up again in other situations, he was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2023 08:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).