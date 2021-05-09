Happy Mother’s Day! One of the most important days of the year is finally here, and we couldn’t be more excited. People across the world are celebrating Mother’s Day 2021 today, May 9, by sharing digital cards, DIY greetings, virtual dinners, gifts, and many more to express their love to mothers. On special occasion, search giant, Google too used its creative side by curating a super cute Mother’s Day doodle with cute pop-up cards. Just take the hint, and DIY a Mom’s Day pop-up card to celebrate motherhood. Mother’s Day 2021 google doodle pic is sure endearing and just a reminder to us that nothing can make the day more special by adding our personal touch to share lovely greetings with our moms.

Mother’s Day is observed every year on the second Sunday of May, which this year is on May 9. While the Mom’s Day inspiring quotes are a must, Google never fails to make the event more memorable with its creativity. Each year, a beautiful Google Doodle is created honouring motherhood. This year’s Mother’s Day Google Doodle is pop-up cards. Both ‘oo’ in Google can be seen popping up with cute crafts for Mom’s Day. According to Google, the artwork is done by Doodle Olivia When.

In addition to the Mother’s Day 2021 Google Doodle, the search giant also shared some early sketches and behind-the-scenes look at today’s artwork. With a quick scroll, one can see the early sketches, before the final Google Doodle art was created for today’s event.

Mother’s Day is an important event. Moms are the most important figure in our life. The sacrifices she makes, the love she shares, the caring nature, and everything else—she is the glue that sticks our family together. A one-day celebration is definitely not enough to honour everything she does, but Mother’s Day calls for things to be a little extra-special. We wish all the moms, a very Happy Mother’s Day!

