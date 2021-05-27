Mucormycosis is also known as Black Fungus has everyone in a tizzy since it was proved to be deadly in Covid-19 patients. People are living in abject fear of this fungus. As we know, fear along with the Whatsapp dailies brings a barrage of irrational conspiracy theories that people can do without in these uncertain times. So in this article, we will try our best to bust some of these myths surrounding Black Fungus.

Mucormycosis is a deadly fungal infection caused by a group of moulds called micromycetes. Mucormycosis mainly affects people who have pre-existing health concerns. The Union government cautioned states and Union Territories to make mucormycosis or black fungus a notable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, stating that the infection is contributing to increased deaths in Covid-19 patients.

At a time when the cases surrounding Mucormycosis is increasing at an exponential scale, fake news circulating in social media is only piling on to fear-mongering and the woes of doctors, who are hard at work trying to cater to the actual disease and not hypochondriacs with a voracious appetite for WhatsApp dailies.

So can you get Mucormycosis through the fungi usually found in Onions or the Refrigerator?

There is no evidence to suggest that the fungi found in mouldy onions or the refrigerator are similar to Black Fungus. According to the US department of agriculture, the black mould on onions is caused by aspergillus niger, a common fungus found in soil. While these Fungi are not deadly, it would be wise to thoroughly wash the onions and give the fridge a good scrubbing to get rid of the fungus.

Can You Get Black Fungus By Consuming Raw Fruits?

There is no evidence to suggest that consuming raw fruits has any bearings in contracting Black Fungus said AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria last week.

"There are a lot of false messages going around that it can happen due to eating raw food but there is no data to suggest that. It also has nothing to do with the type of oxygen being used. It is also being reported in people in home isolation," said Guleria.

In hopes to allay your fears, the bottom line is the fungus that forms a black mould inside a refrigerator or the refrigerator rubber, or the one over onions are totally different from the fungus that causes mucormycosis.

