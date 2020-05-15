Multiplex Chain Inox Disappointed with Films Releasing on OTT Directly, Twitterati Remind them of Their Expensive Food Bills

Twitterati mock Inox voicing its displeasure over films releasing on OTT (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The decision by Gulabo Sitabo makers to release their movie directly on OTT has upset all the multiplex chains across India. While PVR has earlier dissed their decision, Inox is the latest multiplex chain who has issued a statement expressing their displeasure and disappointment. "A theatrical release was the best way for audiences to experience the labour and creative genius of our filmmakers," said Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures in his interaction with Huffington Post. Gulabo Sitabo: Distributor Unhappy With Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Releasing on Amazon Prime; Producer Defends Decision (Details Inside).

While this is a welcoming change to embrace as a viewer, theatre chains are bound to get worried for all the obvious reasons. However, as an audience, twitter is clearly celebrating this 'new change' and think it's high time multiplex owners realise that movie-going is no longer a common man's cup of tea considering their exorbitant ticket prices and food bills. Twitter users are currently mocking Inox's concern on direct to web releases while reminding them that 'karma is b***h.' Check out their funny reactions. Salman Khan's Radhe, Ranveer Singh's 83, Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb: Here's Why These Big-Budget Movies Won't Be Releasing On OTT Platforms Anytime Soon.

As Michael Scott Would Have Said, 'How the Turn Tables'

Same people sell snacks at the extravagant prices and are mad now; the tables have turned 😂#INOX https://t.co/M4meSlaJ7B — Amaan Khan (@_imamaan) May 14, 2020

Do You Agree?

Screw #INOX! Overpriced piece of garbage. They sell five rupees popcorn for 400, they play 30 minutes advertisement before show begins, Charge exorbitant prices for tickets. They deserve their slow death for the blatant disregard for movie goers. — Sunil 🇮🇳 (@sunilaralikatti) May 14, 2020

Carry Minati Said it

Nothing is Permanent but the Change

Karma is bitch. A decade ago, when they tore down single screens and killed independent biz and film makers, they said its market dynamics. Come 2020, they’re protesting about OTT platforms. This is also mkt dynamics #INOX https://t.co/QsniZ6zkh7 — Kariputti (@nile080) May 15, 2020

If You Think That Way then Yes!

I think OTT subscription rate is much affordable than the popcorn rates in theatres 😂 pic.twitter.com/1Aen3qQTNY#INOX — Vishwa Patel (@vishwapatel96) May 14, 2020

A Need to Introspect, Maybe

When theatre chains like INOX act butthurt that we're moving to OTT, they need to introspect. When they charge close to 400 rs for a ticket, and 1300 for a popcorn+Coke+ticket combo, they cannot expect the general public to keep up. Crippling depths of incompetency. — ranbir (@kabirbt__) May 15, 2020

OTT Rocks!

Don't cry like a baby inox.. you guys don't care about public or a window..its just we will cook our own popcorn and not be buying from you for Rs 500 a tub.. OTT rocks..👌 https://t.co/p7Hx0DXGa8 — chitresh hotwani (@chitreshhotwani) May 15, 2020

Twitter Simply Can't Get Enough of This

INOX trying to make it seem like they're getting robbed of their money because someone went OTT during a lockdown is the most INOX thing ever. 🤣 https://t.co/9j0CWvyaNQ — Dallas Cricket (@DallasCricket) May 15, 2020

LOL

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo isn't the only Bollywood release to premiere on an OTT platform amid the lockdown. Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi will also follow their suit and release on Amazon Prime directly. While theatre owners are voicing their concerns, producers insist this is the only way out. Times are certainly changing and while one may have apprehensions, they will eventually have to adapt.