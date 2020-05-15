Multiplex Chain Inox Disappointed with Films Releasing on OTT Directly, Twitterati Remind them of Their Expensive Food Bills
The decision by Gulabo Sitabo makers to release their movie directly on OTT has upset all the multiplex chains across India. While PVR has earlier dissed their decision, Inox is the latest multiplex chain who has issued a statement expressing their displeasure and disappointment. "A theatrical release was the best way for audiences to experience the labour and creative genius of our filmmakers," said Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures in his interaction with Huffington Post. Gulabo Sitabo: Distributor Unhappy With Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Releasing on Amazon Prime; Producer Defends Decision (Details Inside).

While this is a welcoming change to embrace as a viewer, theatre chains are bound to get worried for all the obvious reasons. However, as an audience, twitter is clearly celebrating this 'new change' and think it's high time multiplex owners realise that movie-going is no longer a common man's cup of tea considering their exorbitant ticket prices and food bills. Twitter users are currently mocking Inox's concern on direct to web releases while reminding them that 'karma is b***h.' Check out their funny reactions. Salman Khan's Radhe, Ranveer Singh's 83, Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb: Here's Why These Big-Budget Movies Won't Be Releasing On OTT Platforms Anytime Soon.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo isn't the only Bollywood release to premiere on an OTT platform amid the lockdown. Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi will also follow their suit and release on Amazon Prime directly. While theatre owners are voicing their concerns, producers insist this is the only way out. Times are certainly changing and while one may have apprehensions, they will eventually have to adapt.