Mumbai Police in their bid to create awareness about cyber safety has been sharing various ways to avoid cyber crimes and keep one's data safe on the internet. Their recent pictorial representation shared on Twitter is about to use a strong password. Using barbell heavyweight dumbbell as representation, it shows how we need to have 'strong' passwords. The tweet stresses on the need to use special characters in password making are strong and thus giving a tough time to fraudsters online. The Simpsons Are Following Cyber Safety Guidelines! Mumbai Police’s Tweet Urges Netizens to Stay Safe Online in the Wittiest Way.

The diagram represents each weight plates on the dumbbell as an element in making the password stronger. The plates in colours of green, pink, blue and yellow are represented as special characters, numerical, lowercase characters and uppercase characters respectively. The picture reads 'The heavyweight of safe passwords'. Mumbai Police shared it with the caption, "Do you even put special characters in your password bro? #StrongPassword #CyberSafety." Binod Funny Memes: Mumbai Police Joins the Bandwagon to Spread Online Safety Awareness Through the Hilarious Trend.

Mumbai Police's Tweet on Having Strong Passwords:

Do you even put special characters in your password bro? #StrongPassword #CyberSafety pic.twitter.com/sFAKyv1RRn — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 9, 2020

Cybercrimes include phishing, picture morphing, online abuse, extortion, pornography and dating apps fraud among others. Keeping cyber safety in mind, Mumbai Police often share such pictorial representations of various online safety measures.

Last month, Mumbai Police shared a 10-second-long video from Netflix reality TV show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', sharing why too many updates on social media about your personal lives could be troublesome. It reads, "That 'Insta-nt' regret when you realise social media 'reach' has reached you irl. Too many live updates on social media may also be used by some anti-social elements in real life!"

Mumbai Police on their social media handles often deliver messages and advice on pressing topics using pop culture references and the latest happenings. They had also tweeted images of Matryoshka dolls citing how different layers of passwords will make your online accounts safe referring to the number of dolls kept one inside another.

