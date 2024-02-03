As the rest of the world bundles up in layers and sips on hot cocoa during winter, we Mumbaikars are busy perfecting the art of complaining about our version of the chilly season. Yes, we're talking about the infamous Mumbai winters – a phenomenon that leaves the rest of the country chuckling and Mumbaikars reaching for "winter wear," which usually consists of a light sweater and maybe, just maybe, closed shoes. Delhi Weather Update: Thin Layer of Fog Blankets National Capital; IMD Predicts Light Rain on February 4 (Watch Video).

Mumbaikars have a different threshold for cold. The moment the temperature drops below 25°C (which is still considered summer in many places), you'll find us digging out their 'winter wardrobe' with unmatched enthusiasm. In other parts of the world, hot tea is a comfort beverage during winter. In Mumbai, it becomes a survival necessity. The city witnesses an unprecedented surge in demand for cutting chai as soon as the temperature starts to dip. It's not just a drink; it's a shield against the cold winds (that barely exist).

Sweaters, shawls, and sometimes even gloves make an appearance as if Mumbaikars are preparing for an expedition to the Arctic. There's something comical about witnessing palm trees swaying in the 'cold' breeze while Mumbaikars wrap themselves in woollens. It's a picturesque scene that leaves everyone questioning the sanity of the situation. Can you imagine a coconut tree wearing a scarf? Welcome to Mumbai winters! Snowfall in India Photos and Videos: From Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag to Tamil Nadu's Ooty, Winters Get Bitter As Temperature Further Dips in These Regions.

And, of course, the memes that flood social media during Mumbai winters. From poking fun at the exaggerated 'winter wardrobe' to highlighting the desperation for hot chai, these memes capture the essence of Mumbai's version of winter hilarity. Here are some favourites:

Mumbai winters are a source of amusement for the rest of the country, and the memes that circulate during this time only add to the laughter. So, if you find yourself bundled up in layers when visiting Mumbai during winter, just remember – it's not about the temperature; it's about the comedy that comes with it! Stay warm, Mumbai!

