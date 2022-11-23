It's almost winter in Mumbai which means us going to work almost looks like Jon Snow walking through a blizzard, even freezing so badly that he takes shelter inside a dead horse's body to keep warm. If you have experienced Mumbai winters even a little bit, you know we are using the ultimate tool needed to express real feelings about cold weather in Mumbai - SARCASM. Mumbai winters are a joke, but apparently not so for the real inhabitants of the Southwestern metropolitan city of Mumbai. If you are from Delhi or the North East part of India, basically anywhere close to the Himalayas, you KNOW what winters are. But when Mumbaikars croon about what they consider the perils of the winter season, well... for them we play the world's smallest violin. Winter 2022 Arrives in India: Mumbai, Bengaluru Witness Coldest November Day in Years As Temperature Dips.

Memes have taken over the internet as the temperature drops a little in Mumbai which the residents call "winters". Anyway, as the people in Mumbai brave through, er, the chilly weather, netizens take over Twitter with #MumbaiWinters funny memes and jokes. As for the rest of India, they refuse to accept that the state of Maharashtra is chilly, since the fact that various regions in North India continue to report temperatures in the negatives. Mumbaikars, in the bid to persuade everyone that the city's winter is a real thing, have filled social media with hilarious posts which you should definitely check out. Here, we have had your back in that case.

Check Out the Funniest Mumbai Winters Memes and Jokes:

LMAO

Don't come at me saying 'Mumbai ki thand bhi thand hoti hai kya'. When you're used to the temperature not dropping below 28, THAND LAGTI HAI BC. #mumbaiwinter — Purva Bandwadkar (@PBandwadkar) January 24, 2022

ROFL

Latest Pic of Mumbai Western Express Highway 🥶#mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/9O4FdYVomZ — VinkyIndian (@vivvinmishra) January 24, 2022

LOL

Can't Even

Exclusive view from a Mumbai local train this morning. Can you guess the nearest station? #Mumbai #MumbaiWinter #MumbaiWeather pic.twitter.com/nFmjD5trQR — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) January 24, 2022

Who made this

OMG FR

#mumbaiwinter For Mumbaikers 17 degree is too much cold. pic.twitter.com/N0XRmkJPMG — Rakesh Arora (@Rakesh14_Arora) January 25, 2022

Memes and Mumbai share a unique bond and we all know that. Users of social media merely require a new justification to begin a Mumbai-related meme frenzy. We just finished laughing at memes about the Mumbai rains, and this month, it's the Mumbai winter. Therefore, as per the law in the country, memes and jokes about the abrupt temperature drop are taking over Twitter users. Enjoy the winter, folks!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2022 08:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).