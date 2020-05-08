Murder Hornet Eaten by Praying Mantis in Viral Video! Twitterati Churn Out Hilarious Memes and Jokes As Old Clip of Bug Eating Asian Giant Hornet Resurfaces Online

Murder Hornet Eaten by Praying Mantis (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Twitter)

Murder Hornets, the name is giving most of us quite chills. After it was spotted in the United States, the Asian Giant Hornets have left scientists to worry of possible threat to humans and bees that can cause ecological risks. It was recently reported that entomologists are planning to eradicate murder hornets. While scientists are occupied finding various ways to stop this monstrous flying insect, a praying mantis just showed how one should actually do it. A video of praying mantis grabbing a murder hornet from behind and then chewing its face off and eating its brain, has gone viral on social media. The clip is old, but seeing the praying bug defeat the murder hornet has in some way gave hope to the internet users, a reassurance that we can in any way win the war against the flying insects, should they chose to bring it. Soon, the mantis became the internet hero, with the video getting millions of views. Twitterati churn out hilarious memes and jokes as the old clip resurfaced online. Murder Hornets Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter Displaying How 2020 Keeps Getting Worse!

Amid the lockdown, headlines of the Asian Giant Hornets landing in the United States for the first time have had some people musing that the end is nigh. The flying insect can grow more than 2 inches long and can destroy honeybee colonies in a short amount of time and decapitate the bees and eat their bodies. Besides, they can even sting through protective beekeeping suits. They can sting multiple times, and their venom can even kill humans. The Asian Hornets are thought to cause as many as 50 deaths a year. All this information about the murder hornets had surely given nightmares to the humans, as the battle with the pandemic is on. How to Identify Asian Giant Hornet? Know Everything About Murder Hornets 'With a Sting That Can Kill' Found in US.

Amid all of this, when the video of a praying mantis eating away the murder hornets appeared on social media, people just could not control their excitement. The tale of plucky bug fighting back has gained a lot of buzz.

Praying Mantis eats Murder Hornet pic.twitter.com/CNXQAetp0g — Nature is Metal (@NaturelsMetal) May 7, 2020

The video is gruesome, but viewers cheered the mantis for taking down the Asian Giant hornet. Almost everyone is on the praying mantis team now. As the video went viral on social media, netizens began to react and share funny memes and jokes, hailing the mantis as their internet hero.

Me watching a praying mantis eating a murder hornet’s entire head pic.twitter.com/LXpwlDsZef — Lyle (@WalkWithLyle) May 7, 2020

Murder hornet: Step back. I’m a murder hornet. Praying mantis: IDGAF pic.twitter.com/6FkRebuB6p — AMM, MD (@AMcA32449832) May 7, 2020

Murder Hornets trending Praying Mantis: pic.twitter.com/G42cRyun3o — 5 AM in quarantine (@Unknown) May 7, 2020

Honey bees getting ready for the murder hornets. pic.twitter.com/EAtN8KE5Ah — Hardy HarHar (@MrAScottsays) May 7, 2020

The video is old and was first shared in October, 2019. But is quite relevant now after the murder hornet’s arrival in US caused a stir. It seems like mantis can be quite a threat to the Asian giant hornets. An FYI, the mantis is also capable of killing and eating small rodents, lizards and hummingbirds.