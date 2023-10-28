In the age of social media and viral content, it's no surprise that an innocuous moment can suddenly catapult someone to internet stardom. Bhupinder Jogi, a name that was relatively unknown to most, found himself in the spotlight due to a viral video, and the ensuing wave of memes that followed has made him a household name. Baigan Viral Memes: Hilarious Videos Surface Online After a Boy From Bihar Answers His Favourite Subject as 'Baigan' in a Funny Interview (Watch).

The viral video in question features Bhupinder Jogi, an ordinary man, until in the viral where this man with an infectious smile and a knack for spontaneous and spirited conversations, answers carefreely, something that soon became fodder for memes. In the video, he is first politely asked to introduce him selves by saying, "Naam Bataiye" in a cheerful and inquisitive manner, but then it turns into something unexpected with his answer.

These days #BhupendraJogi is being widely discussed on social media. A lot of memes are being made based on this as people are recreating this video. The man is asked what his name was to which he replies, "Bhupendra Jogi" but then, while he tries to compare US with India while claiming how he has visited US, the reporter asks, "Naam batiye" referring to the places in America he has visited, He, however, thinks he is being asked about his own name to which he again says "Bhupendra Jogi." 'Haan Dil Vich Tere Liye Time Kadke' Meme Template Takes Over Internet, Watch These Funny Instagram Reels That Will Keep You ROFLing All Day.

The video's popularity led to the creation of a myriad of memes, gifs, and remixes, each more creative and hilarious than the last. Internet users from all walks of life, regardless of age, race, or nationality, connected with the video's infectious joy.

Memes, in particular, can take on a life of their own. They are created, shared, and sometimes distorted by countless users, and often, the subject of a meme has no control over the narrative. In Bhupinder Jogi's case, the overwhelming positivity of the memes contributed to his widespread appeal. Most people are surprisingly finding it relatable. Check out some of the best Bhupendra Jogi memes and jokes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanchit Edits (@edits.sanchit)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unknown (@account_with_no_name_9)

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by आलू/Potato🗿⁷ (@soft.potato._)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Not funny (@notfunnyreel)

Can't Even

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORD 🛐 (@memesby_rp)

Ok

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Normie ka 14 😝 (@memecastic25)

Bhupinder Jogi's viral video and the laughter it has spread are a refreshing and much-needed breath of fresh air. We cannot stop sharing this relatable video and memes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2023 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).