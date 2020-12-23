A Christian relic has been found in a monastery in the Czach Republic. Archaeologists have found a chipped part of a nail allegedly from the Cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified. The box was reportedly found in a hidden cavity in a treasury room at the monastery in Milevsko, South Bohemia. The six-centimetre nail is decorated with a small inlaid cross made of 21-karat gold. The box was built between 260 and 416 AD and is inscribed with the letters 'IR,' which translates to 'Jesus is King.' Jesus Christ Image Found Inside Cut Tree Branch in Brazil Goes Viral, Biologist Believes It’s 'Incorrect Perception of Stimulus' (See Pictures)

According to experts, the hidden treasury room was used to conceal rare artefacts from raids by Hussite troops in the early 15th century. The monastery which was built in 1187 was captured by Hussites in 1420 and taken over by the group's nobility. However, before losing the place of worship, they built a secret room to hide rare and priceless artefacts.

Researchers who were excavating the scene said that they cannot confirm if the nail came from the 'True Cross,' but reportedly said the discovery 'is even greater than the reliquary of St. Maurus. The Maurus Reliquary is a large box made of gold that holds fragments from bodies of three saints including Saint Maurus, Saint John the Baptist and Saint Timothy. Dozens of other nails have also been uncovered which are linked to Jesus's crucifixion making scientists a little sceptical about the findings. Jiří Šindelář, who took part in the discovery was quoted as saying, "Because the Hussites destroyed the archive, there was no information that such a thing was here." Image of Jesus Christ Crucifixion Appears on a Tree Making Colombians Gather Around It Breaking the Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video) Pictures of Nail Believed to be From Christ's Crucifixion: New post ('Nail from Christ's crucifixion' is reported found inside box inscribed with 'Jesus is King' in a hidden chamber of Czech monastery) has been published on BCNN1 - Black Christian News Network - https://t.co/TCSVhGpIvC pic.twitter.com/peuLremp8m — BCNN1 (@bcnn1) December 23, 2020

Šindelář said that the authenticity of the nail will be verified by other scientific expertise next year. Archaeologists have been working at the Milevsko monastery for several months and recently uncovered a secret passage that led to the treasury room. After conducting radiocarbon dating on it, the team found that it was made with two types of wood. The larch wood found in Israel's subtropical climate, dates back between 1290 and 1394 AD. The second is oak which originates from 260 to 416 AD.

