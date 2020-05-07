Naked Australian Man Fights Python to Rescue Pet Cat! Other Instances of Bravery Where Hoomans Have Risked Their Lives to Save Animals (Watch Videos)

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Pets and their owners share a special bond. It may not be easy to explain, but the love and care they exchange, is rarely seen between humans. We have often heard instances of dogs and cats risking their lives to save their owners. It seems like they know when their hoomans are in danger. The loyalty of pets is incredible, and they instinctively help others too. But again, we have cases where humans were reported risking their lives to save their pets. A resident of Australia battled one such incident. He suffered bites to his hand during a desperate fight with a nearly 2.5-metre python that tried to eat one of his kittens last week. He was asleep in his home and woke up to the screaming of his partner Karyn in the early hours after discovering the python which was in the garden and had coiled itself around their pet cat. The owner, all naked, raced to the rescue. In this article, we bring you more details from the latest incident and past instances of owners risking their lives to save their pets and animals. TikTok Video of Pet Dog Hurling Away Snake in The Field Goes Viral.

Nick Kearns from Kununurra, in Western Australia’s far north, said he did not give it a thought when he heard his partner Karyn screaming in the early hours of the morning. “I jumped up — naked of course — and ran outside. I just couldn't unwrap it. I reckon I didn't have very long — I could see the cat was starting to slow down a bit,” Kearns was quoted saying in ABC News report. His partner held onto the reptile’s tail and Kearns tried everything he could to save his pet. “I found the centre of the coil near where her head would have been and just put my hand in there and grabbed the head. It was only later on I noticed there was blood everywhere,” he added. Kearns also explained that he had completed a snake-handling course a couple of years ago and said he never doubted that it was a python and hence, knew the reptile was not venomous. The family is safe now.

California Man Saves Dog Trapped Inside Burning House:

Last year in March, a man identified as Jose Guzman from the United States went running inside his burning house to bring out his dog safely. The video of the incident from Southern California soon went viral on social media, with netizens praising the man for his bravery.

Florida Man Fights With Aligator to Save Dog:

A 75-years-old man, named Buddy Ackerman from Florida reportedly fought with a seven-foot alligator near his house to save his daughter’s pet Osi. In the incident, the pet dog was busy doing his business near the pond. An alligator came out and grabbed its backside. Ackerman was quick to act and kicked off the reptile to save his pet.

Man Saves Neighbout’s Pet Dog:

The pet dog’s leash got caught in an elevator. The CCTV camera captured the dramatic incident in Houston, Texas. The video shows a woman entering into the lift holding the leash on her pet in her hand. She gets into the elevators, while the dog loiters around only to get lifted up by the long leash. The man standing behind was quick to save the pup by removing the leash from around its neck.

Woman Saves Dog by Cutting Icy Pond:

A simple act of kindness towards a single animal may not mean anything to all creatures, but will mean everything to one🙏🏼🙏🏼 The lady cuts through the ice like butter to save a dog. Compassion comes calling👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/tjNJAIVqjd — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 4, 2020

A video was making rounds on social media in March, 2020, which showed a woman risk her life to save a dog who fell through thin ice. The woman was not the dog’s owner but did not give it any thought and jumped in the lake, chipped away at the ice, until she reached the dog and pulled her to safety.

These are a few more stories that show the bond of humans and their pets. Without a doubt, the above instances of heroism will melt your hearts. The incidents define courage and determination by doing everything one can to save their family and friends from danger.