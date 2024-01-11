Mumbai, January 11: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, in a recent interview shared a personal anecdote about travelling without a ticket for 11 hours on a train to drop off his wife, Sudha Murty as his hormones were "kicking in" at that age.

Those days, I was, whatever, in love. Well, I should say what somebody has said... you know what I am talking about. The hormones would be kicking in... you know how it is," he said while speaking to CNBC-TV18.

The 77-year-old businessman’s candid revelation about his youthful days and the hormonal surge that accompanied them has since gone viral. Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy’s Two New Deepfake Videos Promise People To Earn Rs 2.5 Lakh in One Day.

Murthy emphasised the enduring nature of their marriage, stating, “That’s a different age. But I’m talking of an enduring marriage for over a long time.” He added that the beauty of their relationship was amplified when they had children, and both partners made the relationship exciting by adding “whatever masala is needed.” ‘Some People, NRIs Agree With Me’: Narayana Murthy Opens Up on Controversy Over ’70-Hour Work’ Remark.

These remarks coincide with the release of their biography, “An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy,” penned by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni. The book explores their relationship and the challenges faced by their children, Rohan and Akshata Murty.

The 77-year-old former tech company founder recently admitted that he made a mistake by not allowing his wife, Sudha Murty, to join the company despite her being more qualified than him and the other six founders. He explained that his decision was based on his belief in good corporate governance, which he thought meant not involving family in the business. However, after discussions with philosophy professors, he realized he was wrong to prevent a meritorious person from joining the company, regardless of their relationship to him. He acknowledged that his views were influenced by the norms of his time.

In other news, Murthy sparked a nationwide debate last year with his remark that “IT workers should work 70 hours a week.” Speaking on the inaugural episode of 3one4 Capital’s podcast ‘The Record,’ he stressed the need to enhance India’s work productivity. He argued that unless India’s youth commit to significantly more working hours, the country will struggle to keep pace with economies that have made remarkable progress over the past few decades.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2024 08:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).