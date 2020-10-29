It’s National Cat 2020, in the United States of America. Every year, this day is observed on October 29, dedicated to the feline buddies of hoomans. And we cannot celebrate the day without acknowledging the many cat memes we have on the internet. Cats have been stealing the show online, since one can recall. People have been making and sharing cat memes, making their favourite felines famous in a wide array of hilarious memes that never fail to tickle the funny bones of us. Whenever someone says cat meme, what is the first thing that comes to your mind? Is it the angry woman yelling at the cat? Or the grumpy cat, or is it the smiling cat? We are sure; there must be so many cats occurring to your thoughts right and hilarious jokes that never fail to make you laugh. On National Cat Day 2020, check out these pawsomely funny social media posts to celebrate your feline buddies.
National Cat Day is dedicated to the felines and also raising awareness among people to adopt this furbaby. And they sure make the best meme out of you! Whether you are having a dull day, or everything else is just BLAH, funny cat memes will always cheer you up. After all, everyone loves some good cat memes to brighten up their day. Besides, cats are quite emotional creatures, and their expressions are priceless, which makes a good template for memes. Their adorable expressions, and cattitudes, everything makes them internet’s precious. Check out these hilarious, yet purrfect cat memes to celebrate National Cat Day.
Check Memes:
These cat memes are classic. Whether you are a cat lover or not, you can never look away or forward this hilarious jokes and social media posts that express so many shades of our lives, in cat’s eyes, of course!
