National Masturbation Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: ROFL at These Hilarious Posts About the Extraordinary Form of Self Love

Masturbation has to be the ultimate form of self-love there is. Apart from amazing health benefits, masturbation makes you feel like you're on top of the world. It is National Masturbation Day today. It is also known as International Masturbation Day and is celebrated every year on May 28. The idea is to spread awareness about masturbation and destigmatise it. It also aims at protecting and celebrating the right to masturbate. Deep down we all know that everyone must masturbate because it an inexpensive, easy way to feel good instantly. Oh, the dopamine release feels heavenly. Yes, it is a chemical associated with pleasure that makes you feel good. The hormone oxytocin is also released during orgasm and it is known to lower cortisol levels which is the stress hormone. So legit name one thing that is wrong with masturbation? Nothing. HOT Masturbation Tips for Women: From Going Under Shower to Sex Toys, Self-Stimulation Tricks for Intense Orgasm.

The only thing that might come closest to being the downside of masturbation is an addiction and that is possible with anything. Until and unless the urge to masturbate is interfering with your daily life, there is nothing wrong with masturbation. But if you are still sceptical, you might want to check out some of the funniest masturbation memes that will release happy hormones too, by LOLing too hard! Funny memes and jokes will uplift your mood, given the lockdown situation. So whether you want to go ahead and show yourself some self-love, or just ROFL at these memes, the choice is yours. Check out the best masturbation memes:

LOL

ROFL

LMAO

Wondering

Just Can't

Thanos Version

Speechless

We are amid lockdown and experts believe that masturbation is your best bet. Recently, the NY Department of Health issued guidance, more like a sex and coronavirus memo on how to have sex during the COVID-19 outbreak. One of the highlights of the memo was that "self-love" aka masturbation should be your go-to! Self sexual stimulation is considered the least dangerous. "You are your safest sex partner," the document read.