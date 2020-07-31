It's Mutt Day today! A day that celebrates all mixed-breed dogs. Mutts are known by so many different names that probably you would not even know. These are essentially all mixed-breeds, crossbreed, hybrids, mongrels, half-breeds dogs which are just as wonderful like the pure breed ones. These dogs have may a mix of features from their breed parents which only makes them more adorable. This day was started in 2005 by Celebrity Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert and Animal Welfare Advocate, Colleen Paige, who had also created other animal celebration days. National Rescue Dog Day (US) 2020 Date and Significance: Here’s Why Adopting Pets From Shelters is Important.

National Mutt Day is observed to celebrate the unique mutts and encourage their adoption and acceptance as well. While most people prefer purely bred dogs, mixed-breeds or crossbreed ones are just as unique and lovely. National Mutt Day celebrates these lovable and unique pets. So on National Mutt Day 2020, we have got you a collection of beautiful pictures and funny viral videos of the mutt dogs which will show you why these breeds also deserve all the love. National Puppy Day 2020: Adorable Videos of Cute Puppies That Will Make You Smile!

Stylish Mutt!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by August.Meimei.Lambo (@august.meimei.lambo) on Jul 30, 2020 at 12:30am PDT

Mood!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bailie the bung tibbiehuahua (@bububs_2010) on Jul 29, 2020 at 11:51pm PDT

How Cute is Tofu!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T O F U (@tofuthecavoodle) on Jul 28, 2020 at 1:47am PDT

He Looks Pawwfect!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOUIE 🎾 (@fetchfordays) on Jul 29, 2020 at 11:32pm PDT

Mila is Aesthetic Mutt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mila (@milachamomilla) on Jul 29, 2020 at 1:59am PDT

That Hair!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pitoco (@dog_pitoco.official) on Jul 27, 2020 at 4:36pm PDT

Everything About This Mutt is Classy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cute rescued dog from China (@linlin_xiaogou) on Jul 21, 2020 at 10:33am PDT

Mutt Steals The Show at Westminister Dog Show 2014:

Alfie, a poodle-terrier mix was just perfect at the hurdle event in the Westminster Dog Show in 2014 winning all hearts.

Mutt Playing With Her Squeak Toy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Manatee (@samjewel) on Sep 25, 2014 at 6:45am PDT

Cute Cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕃𝕖𝕩𝕚 & 𝕄𝕚𝕝𝕠 🐶🐶 (@_lexiandmilo) on Jul 29, 2020 at 9:44am PDT

Hahaha! What A Jump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dogs Are Life (@stokeddoggies) on Jul 28, 2020 at 1:20pm PDT

Aren't they all so cute and beautiful and just as loving like other dogs that we see around? That's exactly one can also prefer a Mutt while they are looking to adopt dogs or become dog parents. To all the Mutt parents out there, give an extra treat to your doggo today. Happy National Mutt Day 2020!

