National Nurses Week 2020: Medics Share Their Pics Dressed Up in Hospital Uniforms vs Party Outfits to Show The Best of Both Worlds

Nurses, the frontliners against the coronavirus pandemic are doing a commendable job. The selfless efforts in saving the lives of people while putting theirs at risk are simply inspiring. And not just medicines and other treatments, videos of medics dancing to cheer up COVID-19 patients were shared widely on social media platforms. Recently some of them took to social media posting their pictures during work and when are they are ready to go out. Many nurses have taken to Twitter posting pictures of their work-life and social life. The pictures were posted after a Twitter handle dedicated to National Nurses Week encouraged them to do so with the caption 'Your nurse and a party rocker'. They are posting two pictures, one where they are at the hospital in their nurse and the other one where they are wearing their best party outfit. National Nurses Week 2020 began on May 6 and ends on May 11. International Nurses Day 2020 will be celebrated on May 12. Happy International Nurses Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages & GIF Greetings to Honour Nurses.

International Nurses Day is observed on May 12 every year to mark the contributions of nurses to society. The day is celebrated on May 12 as it is the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Meanwhile, check out some fun pictures shared by nurses on Twitter. How to Thank a Nurse? Thank You Card Messages and Quotes to Send All Health Workers in The National Nurses Week 2020.

Check Out The Twitter Reaction:

💉💃 Your Nurse and A Party rocker. 😁💕💖💞 Hey nurse drop pictures of you in both shades,this should be fun! 💋 Day 4#nurses#NursesWeek #NursesWeek2020 #NursesAppreciationWeek pic.twitter.com/fefitxiBr7 — HAPPY INT'L NURSES WEEK💃 💉 MARTHAR 💙 (@EmpressMarthar) May 9, 2020

Your nurse Vs party rocker pic.twitter.com/cXzH3pZEso — bibiana (@bibiana_merick) May 9, 2020

Your Nurse and party rocker. 🍾🎉🍾🎉🍾 pic.twitter.com/FUbR62lK2r — DigitalNurse 💙💙💙 (@nurse_digital) May 9, 2020

Your nurse / party rocker pic.twitter.com/BGgNkpBuhS — Ebunola (@adefemiwabidemi) May 9, 2020

Nurses are known for their tight work schedule, especially with the current situation. They hardly find time for themselves in between the chaos. It's nice to see these medics taking out time for themselves and enjoying a bit.