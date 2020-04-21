National Tea Day 2020 Special: From Labrador to Russian Brick, 5 Weird Types of Tea That You Probably Didn't Know Exist

Tea plays such an important role in life unless of course, you are a hardcore coffee lover. Lovers of tea cannot function without having their regular cup of tea. The preferences of sugar and tea powder quantity may differ, some may have switched to green tea over the years, but tea activates the brain in some way for people. And to celebrate this collective love for the beverage, national tea day is marked on Britain every year on April 21. As you may have your preferences for tea, there are so many varieties the beverage has been made in different parts of the world. And by variety, we mean some real weird flavours and tastes. On this National Tea Day 2020, we give you a list of some bizarre teas that you may not know but exist. National Tea Day 2020 Date: Significance And Celebrations of the Day Dedicated to the Widely Consumed Beverage.

Garlic Tea

Not everyone loves garlic in their food. It is an ingredient that has an acquired taste but some people seem to be liking it in their teas. Garlic tea is more of a herbal tea made with lemon, honey, and garlic. It has many health benefits like weight loss, boosting immunity and improving heart health.

Panda Dung Tea

No no, do not let your imaginations grow into the presence of panda poop in your cups. But Panda Dung tea gets such a name because the tea leaves are grown in a fertiliser which consists of panda dung. Because of this, it is one of the most expensive teas in the world.

Labrador Tea

You may imagine a dog breed at the name and we wouldn't blame you. But labrador, unlike the panda dung has nothing to dog poop. This variety of tea is brewed from a shrub found in North America. It has a lot of health benefits like treating cold or helping with headaches. The tea is rich in vitamin C and has an earthy taste to it.

Sparkling Tea

Love sparkling wines? Then, you would develop a liking for this carbonated tea. It is one of a kind tea which has some percentage of alcohol in it. And unlike box or powders, sparkling tea is available in bottles, most commonly in Denmark.

Russian Brick Tea

This tea gets its name from the manufacturing method used in these teas. Black tea dust is compressed into hard rock tablets. While having tea, one has to scrape off the dust or grate the rock into the cup and add boiling water. Although, over the years, the popularity and even the making of this tea has reduced. It is more of a novelty nowadays.

These are some of the weirdest flavours of tea that are existent in the world and people enjoy sipping on to. Would you like to try any of these or are you the one who is happy with the regular one and doesn't like to mess it with the teas at least? Well, whatever your beverage choice, we wish you have a great brew today. Happy National Tea Day 2020!