Navi Mumbai Woman Carries Pillow to Electricity Office Over Night Power Cuts, Video Goes Viral

A working woman from Navi Mumbai's Ulwe area has become the face of growing frustration over recurring power cuts after she staged a unique protest by carrying a pillow to a local electricity office. The incident, captured in viral social media videos, has drawn widespread attention and reignited concerns about infrastructure and public services in the rapidly developing satellite city.

The woman, who lives in Sector 8, Ulwe, said she returns home from work around 11 pm and leaves again at 6 am, leaving little time for rest. For nearly two weeks, however, frequent nighttime power outages reportedly disrupted her sleep, with electricity being cut between 11 pm and 4 or 5 am on several occasions. Godzilla El Nino Threat Looms Over India: Monsoon Disruption, Food Prices, Power Crisis and Water Shortage on the Cards.

Navi Mumbai Woman Carries Pillow to Electricity Office Over Night Power Cuts

🚨Crying for sleep: A working Women's breakdown exposes Navi Mumbai's power crisis. A heartbreaking video of a working woman from Sector 8, Ulwe Navi Mumbai is going viral. She returns from work at 11 PM and leaves again at 6 AM, but has to spend those crucial resting hours… pic.twitter.com/fibaHdy8TZ — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) June 7, 2026

Visibly emotional in the viral clips, she explained that repeated complaints to authorities had yielded no solution. Frustrated and exhausted, she took her pillow to the electricity office late at night, sarcastically telling officials that she had come there to sleep because it was one of the few places where power was still available.

The protest quickly gained traction online, with many social media users praising her for highlighting a problem faced by numerous residents. Several people from areas such as Taloja, Kharghar, Nerul and Belapur also reported experiencing frequent and unannounced power cuts. Tamil Nadu Power Cut: Chennai and Other Parts of State To Witness Power Outage on June 10; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

The woman also addressed suggestions that she should buy an inverter, saying financial constraints made it difficult for her to afford one. Her response resonated with many users who argued that citizens should not have to spend extra money to compensate for unreliable basic services.

As Navi Mumbai prepares for major infrastructure projects, including the upcoming airport, residents have questioned whether essential services are keeping pace with the region's rapid growth. The viral protest has intensified calls for authorities to address recurring electricity disruptions and improve service reliability across the city.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 11:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).