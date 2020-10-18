Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on Navratri celebrations with no garba or Dandiya festivals happening this year. Even the most sought after personality during this time, Falguni Pathak will not be holding any shows around Gujarat or internationally. We bet you know who are most disappointed people in the country currently! Gujjus. Yes. The deadly pandemic managed to commit the blasphemy of separating Gujaratis from their dandiyas and that has flooded social media with funny Navratri memes and jokes. While it is heartbreaking to see the grounds empty and silent when normally they would be filled with energetic people getting the adrenal rush by playing garba and dandiya, it is important to understand that it is for our own safety.

But we can definitely LOL at some of these really funny memes and jokes that have taken over Twitter and Instagram. People are taking a dig at all the even companies and show ticket sellers who will not be able to make any money this year. People are also making jokes about Falguli Pathak spending time at home this year during Navratri when she normally would be touring around the world for garba/dandiya shows and events. Some pictures of people playing dandiya in PPE kit is also leaving netizens in splits. And they aren't just normal PPE kit but the ones with all embroidery and Gujrati handiwork.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trima brahmbhatt (@memes_ke_diwane_star_1) on Oct 17, 2020 at 9:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trolldenge (@trolldenge) on Oct 17, 2020 at 8:06am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by वर्हाडी Boys | Mission 100k (@varhadi_boys) on Oct 17, 2020 at 12:48am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna chauhan (@mr_krrishu) on Oct 12, 2020 at 5:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Discover Fashion & Lifestyle (@ciceroni_surat) on Aug 28, 2020 at 11:41pm PDT

Aren't these hilarious? Garba and Dandiya nights are enjoyed by people in Maharashtra, Gujarat and in fact the entire country and it is not just the Gujaratis but all of us that miss Garba nights and functions. Well, we can at least cheer each other up with some amazing Happy Navratri wishes to share with your friends and family this festive season. You must check out the list of Maa Durga Photos, Mata Rani HD photos, Goddess Durga Images, Navdurga HD Images, Navrati GIFs, Durga Maa GIF Images and a lot more. We wish you a very Happy Navratri and Durga Puja. Times may be difficult but we are in this together.

