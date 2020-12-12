Mumbai, December 12: An old review of Naya Nagar Police Station in Maharashtra's Mira Bhayander on Google is going viral on social media platforms. The review was posted by one Mansuri Avesh five months ago. In his review, Mansuri Avesh said he received good treatment at Naya Nagar Police Station after he was arrested. He had gone to express his desire to get arrested again by officers of Naya Nagar Police Station. Man Gives Chennai Police Station 4-Star Rating on Google Review and Internet Can't Stop Laughing!.

"Got arrested there. They treated me very well, the cells are also great, a good amount of room and very clean. Food was pretty good. Handcuff was a bit tight but it's good, it does the job. The officers are also kind. Overall, it was a very good experience and would definitely go there once again if I get the chance too," Avesh had written in his review of the police station on Google.

The review went viral after Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Santosh Singh shared it on Twitter today. He tagged some senior police officers, IAS officers and journalist and sought their opinion on whether a police station should treat a detainee so well. "How do you assess it," IPS officer Santosh Singh asked sharing the screenshot of the review. Manipur's Nongpok Sekmai Secures Top Spot Among India's 10 Best-Performing Police Stations in 2020.

Naya Nagar Police Station's Old Review on Google Goes Viral:

A lot of people have given compliments to officers posted at Naya Nagar Police Station in the Google review section. "The jail was way better than expected and got rajma chawal in dinner that was the best thing. Really good people in there they shared cigarette with me, will surely go sometime again soon," one Aryan, who claimed he was arrested at Naya Nagar Police Station, posted today.

It remains unclear if these people were actually arrested and lodged at Naya Nagar Police Station. The police station is situated near Saroopi Ayesha Cooperative Society in Naya Nagar area. The viral review stirred a debate on how detainees should be treated at police stations.

