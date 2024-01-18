Netizens Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Preparations in Ayodhya! Check Out Posts, Pics & Videos Online Capturing the Excitement Leading Up to the Event

In the sacred city of Ayodhya, an unparalleled fervour takes over the air as the countdown commences for the much-awaited consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir. The 22nd of January is etched in golden letters, promising to eternally mark the fulfilment of centuries-old aspirations and unwavering devotion.

Ram Mandir- A Historic Prelude

Ayodhya, revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram, resonates with echoes of preparations and anticipation. The city's lanes, once silent witnesses to a tumultuous past, now bustling with activity and energy.

Intriguing Rituals and Ceremonies

The sacred rituals leading up to the consecration showcase a blend of tradition and reverence. Every corner of Ayodhya echoes with chants and hymns, setting the stage for the divine installation of Ram Lalla's idol.

Ram Mandir- Contributions From Around the Country

The temple's construction is a mosaic of materials sourced from across the nation, each contributing to the grandeur. Pink sandstone from Rajasthan, granite from Telangana, woodwork from Maharashtra, and skilled craftsmanship from various states weave together to create this sacred marvel. Ram Mandir InagurationRam Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: All Central Government Offices to Remain Closed for Half Day on January 22.

Preparation & Excitement

Preparations for this momentous occasion have turned even social media bright and happy. Elaborate arrangements are seen as the city transforms into a mosaic of colours and festivities. Intricately crafted decorations and beautiful diyas embellish the streets, evoking a sense of reverence and celebration. Check out some of the best posts capturing the excitement of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir:

Wow

Lord Rama is coming ❤️🔥 Just 20 days left, Jai Shree Ram.#RamMandir pic.twitter.com/jY3SnmhuLK — Ritik✌️❤️ (@StfuXRitik) January 2, 2024

The Video

Marking a historic moment, the inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22nd symbolizes a triumph of faith, unity, and cultural heritage. A sacred milestone that resonates with the essence of devotion and shared values. Jai Shree Ram 🚩#LordRam #Devotion #RamMandir pic.twitter.com/PGu7mMTamM — DigitalRamMandir (@DigiRamMandir) January 5, 2024

People Are Excited

Happy Morning everyone only 16 days to go. #RamMandir Jai Shri Ram 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/sy7ak4hJNz — Limited In TIME 🚩🇮🇳 (@Limitedwithin) January 6, 2024

Awesome

The Talk of The Town

Art

Beyond the architectural magnificence, the temple represents a unifying force—a culmination of collective faith and devotion. The artisans, workers, and devotees from diverse backgrounds

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (File Image)