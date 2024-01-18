  • Videos
    Netizens Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Preparations in Ayodhya! Check Out Posts, Pics & Videos Online Capturing the Excitement Leading Up to the Event

    Ayodhya, revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram, resonates with echoes of preparations and anticipation. The city's lanes, once silent witnesses to a tumultuous past, now bustle with activity and energy.

    Viral Team Latestly| Jan 18, 2024 04:54 PM IST
    In the sacred city of Ayodhya, an unparalleled fervour takes over the air as the countdown commences for the much-awaited consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir. The 22nd of January is etched in golden letters, promising to eternally mark the fulfilment of centuries-old aspirations and unwavering devotion.

    Ram Mandir- A Historic Prelude

    Ayodhya, revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram, resonates with echoes of preparations and anticipation. The city's lanes, once silent witnesses to a tumultuous past, now bustling with activity and energy.

    Intriguing Rituals and Ceremonies

    The sacred rituals leading up to the consecration showcase a blend of tradition and reverence. Every corner of Ayodhya echoes with chants and hymns, setting the stage for the divine installation of Ram Lalla's idol.

    Ram Mandir- Contributions From Around the Country

    The temple's construction is a mosaic of materials sourced from across the nation, each contributing to the grandeur. Pink sandstone from Rajasthan, granite from Telangana, woodwork from Maharashtra, and skilled craftsmanship from various states weave together to create this sacred marvel. Ram Mandir InagurationRam Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: All Central Government Offices to Remain Closed for Half Day on January 22.

    Preparation & Excitement

    Preparations for this momentous occasion have turned even social media bright and happy. Elaborate arrangements are seen as the city transforms into a mosaic of colours and festivities. Intricately crafted decorations and beautiful diyas embellish the streets, evoking a sense of reverence and celebration. Check out some of the best posts capturing the excitement of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir:

    Wow

    The Video

    People Are Excited

    Awesome

    The Talk of The Town

    Art

    Beyond the architectural magnificence, the temple represents a unifying force—a culmination of collective faith and devotion. The artisans, workers, and devotees from diverse backgroo

    Beyond the architectural magnificence, the temple represents a unifying force—a culmination of collective faith and devotion. The artisans, workers, and devotees from diverse backgrounds signify India's beautiful culture. As the grand day approaches, the Ram Mandir's consecration signifies more than a monumental structure—it embodies hope, unity, and resilience. The event is poised to bridge divides, fostering a sense of solidarity and celebration across the nation.

    The Ram Mandir's consecration in Ayodhya is not merely an event; it's a celebration of faith, culture, and the enduring spirit of a nation. The city of Ayodhya, ablaze with lights and festivity, eagerly awaits this historic moment, ready to script a new chapter in India's cultural legacy. As the world turns its gaze toward Ayodhya, the Ram Mandir's consecration promises to etch a tale of reverence and unity that will resonate for generations to come.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2024 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration Day Pran Pratishtha Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Pran Pratishtha Ceremony of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple Ram Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Ram Mandir Inauguration Date Ram Mandir Inauguration Date and Time Ram Mandir Inauguration Schedule Ram Mandir Inauguration Special Ram Mandir Inauguration Time Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony In Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha Updates Ram Temple Ram Temple Inauguration Ram Temple Inauguration Date Ram Temple Inauguration in Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
