NHS Healthcare Worker Reunites With Daughters After Staying 9 Weeks Apart, Heart-Warming Video Leaves Netizens in Happy Tears

NHS Healthcare Worker Reunites With Daughters (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ @Lottsoflove21/ Twitter)

The world is dealing with a pandemic, and nothing could be anything worse than for people staying away from their families and loved ones during this difficult time. The frontline healthcare workers who are working round the clock are away from their families for weeks and months, so that they can help in treating the victims of coronavirus. We have seen instances as to how the medics are battling the disease by treating patients and risking their lives for contracting the virus as well. Amid the ongoing stress, a video of a mother being reunited with her daughters is leaving netizens in happy tears. The National Health Service (NHS) medical professional from the UK met her daughters after nine weeks of being apart during the pandemic. The video of the family’s reunion has gone viral on social media. Doctor's Warm Welcome With Claps and Flowers on Returning Home After 20 Days of Treating COVID 19 Patients is Going Viral; Other Similar Instances Where Corona Frontline Warriors Were Showered With Love.

Media reports identified the NHS workers as Suzie Vaughan from the UK. She spent nine weeks isolating away from her family as she worked on the frontline during the coronavirus crisis. Vaughan has reportedly been working a 12-hour shift as an operating department practitioner in an intensive care unit. The 43-year-old Norfolk resident was filmed sneaking up behind her daughters, Hettie and Bella, as she spent nearly two months away from them. The girls cheerfully hugged their mother, teary-eyed. UK Unites to Show Their Gratitude to NHS Healthcare Workers! Watch Heart-Warming #ClapForCarers Videos.

Watch Video:

Just in case you missed it. Here’s the girls being reunited with Mummy after 9 weeks of being away so she could help save lives. Please feel free to share x pic.twitter.com/KhPGNAqwD8 — Charlotte Savage  (@Lottsoflove21) June 2, 2020

Soon as the clip was uploaded on social media, it instantly went viral. The video left netizens teary-eyed, as thousands of them commented as to how happy they were seeing the family being reunited.

Netizens in Happy Tears!

Amazing. Squeezed her extra tight xxx — Charlotte Savage  (@Lottsoflove21) June 2, 2020

People Waiting For Their Loved Ones!

My mrs is coming home on Saturday after 8 weeks of saving lives and catching the virus herself. Me and kids cant wait! — Tomos Pie (@tomos_pie) June 2, 2020

Did You Notice the Dog?

Is it wrong that my favourite part of that was the dog being jealous and trying to get in on the cuddles? Happy reunions — Tom Courtney (@Tom_Courtney_7) June 2, 2020

It is really heart-melting to see families being reunited after weeks and months of staying apart because of the scare of virus spread. The deadly coronavirus cases surpassed 6 million, with death toll crossing 380,000. It is an intense situation. Humans are urged to stay indoors as much as possible and follow social distancing.