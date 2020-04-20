No Shower, Only Sex! Bengaluru Woman Approaches Police After Husband Has Refused to Bath During The Lockdown and Forces to Have Intercourse

Husband refuses to have bath, demands sex (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Coronavirus quarantine across the world has posed different challenges to deal with for everyone. While some have gotten used to spending time at home, others have found it extremely difficult to cope up with their partner's demands. A woman from Bengaluru approached the police after her husband refused to have a bath and demanded more sex from her instead! She called Parihar, the women's helpline of Bengaluru police. Domestic Abuse Cases in India Shoot Up Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

As per reports in TOI, a 31-year-old woman from Jayanagar called the helpline to complain about her grocer husband. Ever since the lockdown was imposed on March 24, the husband stopped taking a bath and started pressurising his wife into having sex. He also refused to open his shop citing cash crunch in running the business. The women also told the counsellors that despite reminding him of the need for personal hygiene during the viral outbreak, he did not listen. Sex For Rent! US Landlords Play Dirty With Tenants Who Cannot Afford Payment Due to Financial Crisis Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Things got worse when he started demanding sex and on her refusal, he hit her. The senior counsellor BS Saraswathi told the report that they intervened and explained the importance of hygiene to him. Their daughter was also following her father and refusing to take a bath. Ever since the quarantine has begun, a lot of complaints from families have come into Parihar. Spending a lot of time together at home has put women at more risk of mental and physical abuse.

The problem is not limited to just India, but even abroad. Women from Africa's Ghana region had made an appeal on a video demanding the end of lockdown because of the increasing demand for sex from their boyfriends and husbands. The video stressed on how men were taking advantage of the lockdown. They also spoke about them having to cook all day and how the lockdown was physically exhausting for all of them.