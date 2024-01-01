With much eagerness, people waited the clock's stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve, on Sunday, December 31, as we approached the New Year 2024. The new year brings with it a plethora of predictions from mystics and astrologers. It is thought that the French astrologer Nostradamus, who lived in the 16th century, issued prophecies about the future, one of which was 2024.

Based on his 1555 book "Les Propheties" (The Prophecies), Nostradamus foresaw extreme weather and world conflict in 2024, according to a New York Post article. Let's examine his predictions for the year 2024 in detail. Baba Vanga Predictions for India 2024: From Natural Calamities to Cyber Attacks, List of Prophecies by Blind Mystic for New Year.

A naval conflict

A "red adversary will become pale with fear, putting the great Ocean in dread," according to Nostradamus, who foresaw a naval battle in 2024. According to the New York Post, Nostradamus could be alluding to China and its red flag when he speaks of a red adversary. It continued by asserting that there could be a hint of tensions between China and the island of Taiwan in the naval battle.

Royal Unrest

One of Nostradamus's passages, according to IFLScience, predicts that the “King of the Isles” would be “driven out by force.” Some people think he was making reference to King Charles III. Nostradamus allegedly claimed, "Soon afterward [a disastrous war] a new King shall be anointed/ Who, for a long time, will appease the earth," in another text that was supposedly regarding King Charles.

Mario Reading, a British author best known for his book Nostradamus: The Complete Prophesies for the Future, examined several causes for King Charles III's potential "step down." Reports stated that this may occur "because of persistent attacks on both himself and Queen Camilla," according to a Daily Mail story. It further indicated that Prince Harry, not Prince William, will succeed King Charles III.

Climate Disaster

It goes without saying that the severity of the climate catastrophe has increased recently. Nostradamus prophesied that things will worsen by 2024. "The dry earth will grow more parched, and there will be great floods when it is seen," was one of his prophecies. Baba Vanga Predictions For 2024: Vladimir Putin Assassination Plot, Cancer Cure and Economic Crisis; List of Prophecies by the Balkan Nostradamus For New Year.

New Pope

If the French astrologer's prophecy comes true, Pope Francis may not be around for long. "A Roman of good age will be elected through the death of a very old Pontiff; of him it will be said that he weakens his see, but long will he sit and in biting activity," said Nostradamus.

