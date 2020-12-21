Yet another life taken by failed enhancement surgeries. Reports have it that XXX OnlyFans star and Instagram model Joselyn Cano died after a botched butt-lift surgery in Colombia. The 29-year-old lost her life while getting an enhancement procedure done on her, as per Daily Mail. Friends and fans shared condolences over social media along with fellow social media influencer and model Lira Mercer who shared the news of Cano's alleged death on Twitter. Also known as the "Mexican Kim Kardashian" the superhot XXX OnlyFans model has almost 13 million followers on Instagram and is known for sharing hot bikini pics. However, death is yet to be confirmed by her family. However, a three-hour livestream of her alleged funeral was shown on YouTube. Swedish Woman's Breast Implants Fall off Her Chest After a Botched-Up Boob Job from a Celebrity-Endorsed Clinic in Turkey.

Cano was extremely popular on OnlyFans, rose to fame in 2014 after appearing on the cover of Lowrider magazine. Her last post on Instagram came the day she reportedly died and featured a racy photo of her standing in front of a mirror. Woman's Botched up Breast Implants Turned Them Into 'Rocks'! Know about Capsular Contracture.

If you do not know what OnlyFans is, it is a XXX site that doesn't conceal any explicit content.

OnlyFans doesn't provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. But in fact, OnlyFans has been credited for giving more independence to the sex workers and entrepreneur-like authority for them to earn money.

This is not the first time, botched up boob or breast jobs have cost people their lives. A few months ago, a 52-year-old woman, also known as Aleida Garcia Ortez wanted to get a butt lift surgery done. However, she is now on the verge of death as she gets cooking oil injected into her buttocks.

Also, just recently, a frightening breast implant botch-up case had come up. A 27-year-old woman's implants fell off her breasts after the mother-of-two underwent a breast enhancement surgery in Turkey and was suffering from discomfort and pain after that.

