Having gained popularity for having an abnormally long tongue, a Florida XXX OnlyFans model, Mikayla Saravia is in the headlines again. But this time, it is way more serious. The XXX model is suing her boyfriend for $6.3 billion, alleging that he took control of her social media accounts and shared explicit material without her permission. After ending their turbulent, five-year relationship in October, Mikayla Saravia, 25, says Nicholas Hunter, 27, took control of her Twitter and XXX OnlyFans accounts, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported. XXX OnlyFans Model Demi Rose Goes Semi-Naked on Instagram, Sizzles in Barely-There Flowy Dress, Making Fans Go Crazy! (View Pics).

Hunter allegedly changed the passwords and started posting XXX images and videos, according to the social media sensation's federal lawsuit submitted last week. According to the newspaper, she has two accounts on XXX OnlyFans: one that can be watched for free and one that is more "explicit" and can be accessed for $30 per month. According to the lawsuit, Hunter reportedly took possession of the paid account.

Saravia's attorney, Joseph DiRuzzo, claimed that Hunter sold an XXX video of Saravia for $35 and images of her for $10 and $13 in January, among other accusations. More than 8 million people follow Saravia's Instagram and Twitter accounts, which promote the material she creates for XXX OnlyFans.

DiRuzzo admitted that Saravia had published explicit material prior to the couple's split, but insisted that she had full control over the content in those instances. “Defendant used the Only Fans account to sell sexually explicit videos and images of the plaintiff based on material he had amassed prior to the severance of their business and personal relationship,” he added in his filing."

"Just because you consented to an image in the past, it does not mean you’re giving someone permission to post additional content without your consent,” he further said. According to the lawsuit, Hunter reportedly took possession of the paid account.

