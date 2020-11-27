Everyone's favourite XXX star, Renee Gracie is quitting OnlyFans and her followers are shocked! It seems only yesterday the XXX queen joined the platform giving up on her racing career, BUT now she is quitting OnlyFans too. However, the reasons that she has cited do make sense and we wish her nothing BUT the best. Yesterday, she took to Instagram stories to reveal that to celebrate her one year on OnlyFans platform she plants to quit with laughing emoji. In the next story, she explained how she had been having commission issues with OnlyFans and how the XXX website is 'poor platform' and 'unreliable' for her fans. Renee Gracie has made almost $2 million in less than a year BUT talking about her issues with OnlyFans she said: "I've paid them way too much commission for a poor platform that is unreliable and leaves my fans in the dark with lots of ongoing issues." Reports have it that OnlyFans takes a cut of around 20 per cent from content creators.

However, the good news is that she will now be launching her very own website. "I've got my very own website coming," she revealed to her followers on Instagram. Renee Gracie is very popular on the XXX platform OnlyFans we must wait and see how this step turns out to work for the curvy bombshell.

OnlyFans Star Renee Gracie is Quitting the XXX Website (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The x-rated platform has been known to provide sex workers with independence, while on the other hand always been surrounded with controversies as well. Unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here.

OnlyFans may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money. Right from Renee Gracie who posts her sex videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfie pics for USD12.95 a month on OnlyFans to celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna closer to fans.

OnlyFans doesn't serve porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. But in fact, OnlyFans has been credited for giving more independence to the sex workers and entrepreneur-like authority for them to earn money.

