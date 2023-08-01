The long-awaited 'Oppenheimer', a film by Christopher Nolan has finally arrived. Moviegoers are now able to see the director's big biographical thriller after months of building hype. BUT why are people specifically talking about the sex scene from 'Oppenheimer'? Many movies have has amazing sex scenes but apparently 'Oppenheimer' has shown a 15 mins sex scene! Yes, and obviously fans can't keep calm. Bhagavad Gita in Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's Film Slammed For Using Hindu Holy Book in Sex Scene Between Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy.

J. Robert 'Oppenheimer', the inventor and "father" of the atomic bomb, is profiled in it. 'Oppenheimer' contains a 15-minute sex scene as it also examines his private life and close ties. On social media, rumours about this purported moment have surfaced amidst unending memes and movie-related rumours. A lengthy love scene could definitely be inserted into a three-hour film. One of the reasons "Oppenheimer" is graded R is because of the movie's sexual content; it is the first Nolan picture to do so since 2002's "Insomnia."

Some moviegoers, however, were shocked to learn that such a scene would be in the movie. Oppenheimer, after all, writes on complicated subjects like political espionage, physics, and quantum mechanics. But what exactly does this fifteen-minute sequence purport to show? According to reports, it has characters played by Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh engaging in explicit XXX sexual activity.

Sadly, the controversy surrounding the moment has been enough to discourage some viewers from seeing Oppenheimer in a theatre. Although Oppenheimer's personal connections are discussed in the movie, there are very few nudist moments and only a few brief sex scenes.

Eventually, TikTok and other social media platforms saw this go viral. People quickly expressed their amazement and anger at the inclusion of such a scene on social media and questioned its veracity. But meanwhile check 'Oppenheimer 15 Mins Sex Scene' funny memes & tweets.

'Oppenheimer Having 15 Mins Sex Scene' with Memes and Tweet:

GUYS IS THE SEX SCENE IN OPPENHEIMER ACTUALLY 15 MIN ???? IM TRYNNA SEE IT WOTH MY DAD pic.twitter.com/cud80hRYxd — ✨🇲🇽✨️ (@ParkJ_0915) July 22, 2023

LOL

can one of u confirm if theres a 15 min sex scene in oppenheimer bc im watching it with my siblings i need that bathroom break pic.twitter.com/n4RV7SKkpg — cuntcilia parekh (@xuxiaIing) July 22, 2023

ROFL

My boyfriend went to go see Oppenheimer this morning with his mom and brother before I got to warm him about the 15 min sex scene pic.twitter.com/iWulGonyfQ — Lil (@letlillive) July 22, 2023

LMAO

Sir, the 15 minute sex scene in Oppenheimer is real https://t.co/hhjXzMduvm pic.twitter.com/1dkNSPaXB8 — Everything Out Of Context (@EverythingOOC) July 22, 2023

Can't Even

i’m going to watch Oppenheimer with my parents and i forgot there was a sex scene pic.twitter.com/Wv654sfjzO — MIKA! (@REDVELVETFES) July 22, 2023

Oppenheimer's life "had enormous ramifications" because he was suspected of being a Soviet spy and subject to an Atomic Energy Commission investigation because of Tatlock's connections to the American Communist Party. To demonstrate how the protagonists' romance went beyond politics, Nolan said he intended to add sex scenes between them.

