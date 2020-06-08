Oreo Bhajiya Pic Goes Viral, Twitterati Wants to Sign up For Eye Donation After Seeing This Photo of Weird Food Combination

Oreo Bhajiya (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The trend of combining two weird foods seem to be the most ridiculous one but it is definitely not going anywhere soon. While we also see some interesting cooking and baking trends on social media every few days, looks like some people just love ruining the foodgasm for others. Last week, after a picture of Maggi Pani Puri went viral on social media, there is another weird food combination that will make you uneasy! Someone has posted a picture of Oreo Bhajiya! What? Why? The uneasiness you feel at reading it is what everyone on the internet who has seen the picture is feeling too.

The monsoon season is almost here and who doesn't love eating a lovely hot plate of bhajiyas? But this picture of Oreo Bhajiya will probably kill all your appetite of having bhajiya again. A Twitter user named BhayanakPuppy has posted a picture that he saw on someone's Instagram. The photo shows literal Oreo biscuit fried like a pakoda and all the Twitter users want to do is unsee it. But now that they've already seen it, the reactions are expectedly unimpressive. Weird Food Combination Trends Return During Quarantine? Man Eats Makki Ki Roti With Maggi! Unimpressed Netizens React With Funny Memes.

Check The Pic of Oreo Bhajiya Here:

Someone I know made OREO BHAJIYA and posted a picture on instagram 🤐🤐🤐 pic.twitter.com/eNCjP4crYm — BhayanakPuppy (@BhayanakPuppy) June 3, 2020

Check the reactions of some internet users who are definitely not happy with this experiment.

Hate Crime

That's a hate crime! — Looteri Dulhan (@maani20ish) June 3, 2020

How to Heal From This?

No time in lockdown can heal the world from that — wholly holy (@anuj3011) June 3, 2020

Are Your Eyes Hurting?

So painful to the eyes — Anuj Khurana 🇮🇳 (@HaddHaiYaar) June 3, 2020

Best Comment?

Reason why government lifted lockdown. https://t.co/CgYP1UaZqy — Aarpee (@TweetsofRP) June 3, 2020

Signing Up For Eye Donation

Give me the link i want to donate my eyes — Abhishek Sinha (@abhisinha_) June 3, 2020

Perfect GIF

That One Comment of Puns

Pakore ❎ Pakoreo ☑️ — Just stay home (@AwaraRish) June 3, 2020

Nothing Left in This World

Uth gaya duniya se vishwas! https://t.co/w2V0UoqzUi — Mayank (@simply_mayank) June 3, 2020

Clearly, people are just agitated to see this combination. This also reminds us of another such weird food combo of Orea that went viral a few months ago. A picture of Oreo Ice Cream Samosa was shared by an aspiring chef on Twitter and once again netizens were unimpressed. However, some of them were also interested in trying out how fried ice cream would taste like. But there are no takers for Oreo Bhajiya.