Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Wins Best Original Screenplay for Parasite and Twitterati Can't Get Over His 'Smiling Moment' Admiring the Oscar Trophy 

Bong Joon Ho's Oscar Moment (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The biggest night of cinema honours, the 92nd Academy Awards are here. The prestigious awards like every year were held at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles on February 10. Oscars 2020 was as always a star-studded affair with who's who of Hollywood descending on the red carpet. A few big honours of the evening have been announced and it is a big night for South Korean film Parasite, which took home its first-ever Academy Award. This is the first win for South Korea as director Bong Joon Ho picked up the Oscar for best original screenplay. The film is creating history and if manages to bag the best picture honour, it will be the first foreign language feature to do so. Oscars 2020: How Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite Can Create History at the 92nd Academy Awards.

It was indeed a special moment for the director who took home big honour for the screenplay. In his acceptance speech, Parasite director said, "Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries, but this is the very first Oscar to South Korea." What was even more amazing than his speech though was his happiness as he looked at his Oscar trophy. A moment of Bong Joon Ho, smiling as he looks at his Oscar trophy is now going viral and it is indeed the sweetest. Check out the Twitter reactions here. Oscars 2020: Kirk Douglas is Last-Minute Addition in Academy Award’s ‘In Memoriam’ Segment.

Parasite Deserves All the Success:

OMG HIS LITTLE SMILE IM SO PROUD OF YOU AND PARASITE DESERVES ALL THE SUCCESS IN THE WORLD #BongJoonHo #Oscars #Parasitepic.twitter.com/EiNYgEPMV3 — ✿.｡.:*𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆 ⁷🌹hobiuary [-38] (@seonghwasharkeu) February 10, 2020

That Admiration!

What a Beautiful Moment:

No One Has Looked Happier!

His face he looks so happy I can’t 💘😭 I haven’t been this happy about an Oscar for a long time #BongJoonHo #Parasite https://t.co/UfwJgQMgHB — daisy⁷🌼💜 (@daisy2chainz) February 10, 2020

Can Someone Look At Me the Way He Looks At the Oscar?

I want someone to look at me like #BongJoonHo is looking at his #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/hxFQndmZks — Meegan Read (@MeeganReadCBC) February 10, 2020

That Joyful Moment:

So Pure!

Happy and How!

Parasite has turned out to be a big film this year. The film first created history by winning the Palme D'or. Will it also win the best picture honour? Stay tuned for Oscars 2020 full winners.