Parakeet Gets Prosthetic Wings After Its Original Ones Were Trimmed Severely (See Pictures)

Parakeet gets prosthetic wings (Photo Credits: The Unusual Pet Vets Facebook)

A green Cheeked Conure parakeet whose wings were trimmed too deeply has been gifted with prosthetic wings. Dr Catherine Apuli performed the procedure on the 12-week-old bird. And the new feathers have helped the bird take flight again. The Unusual Pet Vets, a veterinary hospital based in Brisbane, Australia posted pictures of the parakeet's new wings saying that the bird named Wei Wei was badly injured after falling to the ground multiple times due to deeply trimmed feathers. Cat Gets Prosthetic Limbs After After Car Ran Over Its Hind Legs; Becomes Popular on Social Media (See Pics & Videos)

The post further reads, "The owner advised us that Wei Wei couldn’t fly at all and was falling to the ground when she attempted to fly." Talking about the procedure, Dr Apuli told Daily Mail, "The base of the feather was cut to allow the entry of a wooden toothpick, where it is secured in place with glue."

Parakeet With Its Prosthetic Wings:

Dr Catherine said that the procedure helped the bird fly again and not get injured. Explaining the procedure, the doctor said that the bird was placed under light anaesthesia and the feathers were placed correctly. The feathers used were donated to the hospital's feather bank. Maha Tiger Without Paw Rejects Prosthetic Limb Post Operation.

The hospital said that Wei Wei would grow new wing feathers of her own again and prosthetic ones would fall out. The Facebook post of the bird by the hospital has received over 3,800 likes, 2,900 shares and more than 1,000 comments. And the comments section is filled with praises to the doctor who performed the surgery and helped a bird fly again.