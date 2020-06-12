Parotas or Rotis, what do you prefer? If your answer is the former then maybe the choice will change as now there will be an 18% GST on Parotas because they are not Rotis, as per the Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) Karnataka bench. They categorise that roti is generic and all types of Indian bread cannot be included under it. It has 5% GST. But Parotas will have an 18% GST and people are obviously not impressed. People have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure on the ruling and have resorted to funny meme reactions. 18% GST has become the top trends on Twitter and the reactions are too funny. The hashtag #HandsOffPorotta has also started trending along. Weird Food Combination Trends Return During Quarantine? Man Eats Makki Ki Roti With Maggi! Unimpressed Netizens React With Funny Memes.

As per reports in Times of India, the AAR has argued that Parotas have to be heated before consumption. A private food manufacturing company based in Whitefield wanted Paroast to be classified under rotis which is the heading 1905 of GST. They said "rotis are already prepared or completely cooked products, they are ready-to-use food preparations. On the other hand, parotas need to be heated before consumption." The stark gap created between Roti and Parota has fumed some netizens but they are expressing it through humour. Using the latest meme templates, they have made jokes and memes on the decision. Check out the funniest reactions on 18% GST on Parotas.

Bhedbhav kyu?

18 % GST on paratha 5 % GST on Roti and Chapati Meanwhile Punjabis : pic.twitter.com/QSinFxN4sh — JRism (@Chaotic_mind999) June 12, 2020

*Rubs Eyes*

Meanwhile, Aloo

Aaloo to Indian Economy after collecting 18% gst on itself : pic.twitter.com/6dRNR7Nwq6 — Ram* (@SocialChartered) June 12, 2020

Aloo is Happy

Aloo to other food ingredients after getting into 18% GST Category : pic.twitter.com/Qb22qWp4ye — Ram* (@SocialChartered) June 12, 2020

To Make it Short

This is why " 18% GST " is trending pic.twitter.com/mqSAoXjOWw — Ram* (@SocialChartered) June 12, 2020

Sach Me Yaar

Most People Right Now

Parotas are not rotis and will attract 18% GST, says Authorities #parota pic.twitter.com/NvrDXG30Zl — 𝓡𝓲𝓽𝓲𝓴𝓪 𝓤𝓹𝓪𝓭𝓱𝔂𝓪𝔂 (@ritika_upadhya) June 12, 2020

You Are Not in This Scheme

Aloo Paratha to other food ingredients after getting into 18% GST Category : #18%GST #HandsOffPorotta pic.twitter.com/KzcfeIJhsM — Harpal Singh (@_harpal_2) June 12, 2020

Some people also seem to be confused with the Parota and Parantha. Parotas are like layered rotis which are common in the Southern states. Parantha which is made with stuffing inside is commonly in North Indian states. But clearly, the distinction does not make sense to many and the displeasure is quite clear.

