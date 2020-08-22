Paryushana Parva is an important annual event observed by the Jain community. It observance on Shukla Panchami in the month of Bhadrapada. During the observance, Jains pray and meditate dedicating more time in spiritual upliftment. Śvētāmbara Jains observe Paryushana for eight days and Jains belonging to the Digambara sect do it for 10. The festival ends with the celebration of Samvatsari Pratikraman or Kshamavani which is the last day. Samvatsari 2020 falls on August 22. On the day, Jains seek forgiveness from the family, friends, relatives and other loved ones for anything they have knowingly or unknowingly done. They send messages of 'Michhami Dukkadam', a phrase used in the community to seek forgiveness. They also say 'Khamau Sa', 'Uttam Kshama' or 'Khamat Khamna'. On Samvatsari, people have taken to Twitter sharing 'Michhami Dukkadam' and Samvatsari messages. We bring to you the collection of Paryushana Parva HD Images and Michhami Dukkadam messages to being posted on Twitter. Samvatsari 2020 Quotes: Michhami Dukkadam WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status, Greetings And GIF Images to Seek Forgiveness This Paryushana.

If you are looking for messages to send on Samvatsari, then here is a compilation of 'Michhami Dukkadam' messages. The word Paryusana means 'abiding and coming together' as it is the time of forgiving. The observance ends with confession and seeking forgiveness for all the mistakes committed in the previous year. Paryushan Parva 2020 Wishes Images and Micchami Dukkadam HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Sticker Messages, Photos and GIF Greetings to Celebrate the Jain Festival.

Paryushan Parva begins today for those of the Jain faith. It's the holiest period of the year for the ascetic Shvetambara sect. It is celebrated for eight days concluding on Samvatsari. Learn more on our website:https://t.co/sRexft9xlb pic.twitter.com/jJmSzKqX4X — Simcoe County District School Board (@SCDSB_Schools) August 16, 2020

If I Hurt You By Words, Actions Or Thoughts I Heartily Beg Kshma. You Are So Good That You Mill Forgive Me By All Means. Michammi Dukkdam🙏Happy Samvatsari.#michhamidukkadam #happysamvatsari pic.twitter.com/89IO7TH9MX — Jignesh patel (@Pateljignesh383) August 21, 2020

Saṃvatsarī is the last day of Paryushana Parva followed by Shwetambar sect of Jainism. It falls on Shukla Panchami as per the Jain calendar in the month of Bhadrapada that corresponds with the Gregorian months of August and September in the Gregorian calendar. Meanwhile, you share these 'Michhami Dukkadam' messages on social media to celebrate the occasion.

