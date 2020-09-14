Mumbai, September 14: Paytm has released a new ad roping Kokila Modi to alert people about fraud that is taking place in the name of updating KYC on its platform. The brand has jumped on to the 'Rasode mein kaun the' meme which has gone viral on social media.

The ad educates people that Paytm KYC can never be done by downloading any other app. The ad further tells consumers to beware of fraud calls and SMS on KYC. Kokilaben's 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha?' Funny Memes and Jokes Are Here to Stay! Check out Hilarious Posts If You Are as Clueless as the 'Khali Cooker' Jo Rashi Ne Gas Par Chadha Diya.

Here's the new Paytm ad:

Over the last few months, there has been a rise in KYC scams on its platform. According to reports, over the past couple of months, Paytm users all across the country have been getting fraudulent SMSs warning users that their service would be blocked within 24 hours. They also ask users to call a specified phone number. This has resulted in several frauds. Paytm's new ad has been executed well and rides on the topical issue that has been trending on social media over the last few weeks.

