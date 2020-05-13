Peacock Escapes From Franklin Park Zoo in Boston During Lockdown, Police Officer Plays Mating Call on Phone to Capture it (See Pictures)

Peacock escapes from zoo (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

After the coronavirus lockdown began, many wild animals and birds were seen roaming freely on the streets. As humans are confined to their homes, animals decide to venture near human settlement. Similarly, in quest of the outside world, a peacock from Franklin Park Zoo in Boston escaped the walls and flew outside the gates. Thanks to a police officer, the peacock is back to the zoo. He played peacock mating call on his phone to attract the bird. Once the bird came to the fenced-in yard, Boston Animal Control escorted it to the zoo. The peacock's name is Snowbank and he is one of four birds at the zoo. The peacock's name is Snowbank has been at the Franklin Park Zoo since 2013. Officers patrolling in the Roxbury area on Monday around 6 am were approached by a concerned citizen who told them about the bird. Animals Reclaiming The Earth: 13 Instances of Animals and Birds Roaming Freely During Coronavirus Lockdown From Around The World (Watch Viral Pics And Videos)

The zoo thanked the police for his quick action which helped them get back the peacock. A spokeswoman from the zoo said, "The peacocks at Franklin Park Zoo are free-roaming, and while they typically wander throughout the zoo, it is currently mating season, and it's possible he ventured out looking for love in search of a peahen (female peacock)." Flamingos Flock to Mumbai During Lockdown, Watch Videos of Thousands of Beautiful Birds Turning the City Pink!

Check The Pictures Here:

File this under stories you can't make up... A @bostonpolice ofc rescued a peacock that escaped from the Franklin Park Zoo by catfishing the lusty bird. You'll wanna watch this tonight. @7News pic.twitter.com/ZKaBbSCmXU — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) May 12, 2020

Here's How The Cop Got the Peacock Back to the Zoo:

She added, "Upon learning of the peacock's adventure, our animal care team at the Zoo worked quickly with the Boston Police Department and Animal Control to recover the peacock, and we're happy to report he is now back at the zoo and doing well." Pride of Lions Spotted Sleeping on Road in South Africa's Kruger National Park During Coronavirus Lockdown (See Pictures)

In many countries across the world, animals and birds were seen walking freely on empty roads without animal interventions. Even marine animals are being frequently spotted at different places as the waters became clean due to the reduced human activity following the lockdown.