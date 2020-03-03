People Share Hilarious Things They Are Bad At, Funny Tweets Will Make You ROFL

Image Used for Representational Purpose (Photo Credits: File Image)

What are you hilariously bad at? This is a question that a Twitter user recently asked the followers who weirdly are bad at many things. You live, and you learn, and you vow never to do some things the next time so that you won’t regret it. However, there are certain things, extremely common that no matter how hard you try, you end up messing with it. It could be anything! Twitter users too, have had a similar share of experiences. From singing to cooking, people are revealing to what they are terrible at, and the funny tweets have gone viral on social media. If you had a bad day, these responses will take away your blues and make you ROFL. New York Pizzeria Puts Pet Adoption Appeals on Pizza Boxes, Unique Idea Helps Animals Get Homes.

There are always the good and the bad; we need to accept the bad, just like how we recognise the good. But there are also some situations that you have been trying really hard to fit in somehow, but fail miserably. Like basic math! Twitter user @ThatEricAlper asked followers, “What are you really, really bad at? Like, hilariously bad?” The tweet instantly went viral on social media, with thousands of people responding to what they are hilariously bad at. Check out the reactions below to find out the latest buzz on Twitter. Old Monk Is the Most Preferred Base Drink! Twitterati Comes Up With Quirky Responses.

What are you really, really bad at? Like, hilariously bad? — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 2, 2020

Gift wrapping. — Tweetabit 🌈 🌊 (@ElsyBeath) March 2, 2020

Ice skating. I'm embarrassingly bad at it. https://t.co/INFh5xA1vO — Brooke Destra (@BrookeNBCS) March 2, 2020

Drawing, driving and playing drums https://t.co/3ptkRZHQtZ — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) March 2, 2020

Being on time for anything. https://t.co/BIB0vx0QBt — Bleenish Gurple (@BleenishGurple) March 2, 2020

Grammar — Richard McElmeel (@bengal_coach) March 2, 2020

Knowing when to shut up. Also math. — Danielle Costello (@typedreamswv) March 2, 2020

Aren’t the tweets hilarious? Did any of the above was relatable to you? At least one? We bet, you at least have found the similar behaviour you are very very bad at. You are certainly not alone!