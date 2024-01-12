Peru, January 12: This week, Thaina Fields, a famous figure in Peruvian adult films, was discovered dead at home, only months after she came forth with claims of abuse inside the porn business. Fields, 24, was one of Peru's most well-known adult film actors. Fields' death was verified by another adult content creator in an interview with La Republica. Alejandra Sweet, a close friend of Fields', told the site, "I can't give any more details because I'm saddened by the news."

Sweet also urged her Instagram fans to remember Fields in a positive light in a touching letter that she posted. Porn Star Dahlia Sky Dies by Suicide, Found Dead in Her Car in Los Angeles.

"Guys, I will only tell you to pray for her the people who truly appreciated her and not only saw her out of pure morbidity. From where she is, I am sure she is a little angel", she wrote in her post during a Q&A session. The tragic event transpired many months subsequent to Fields disclosing to the public the "very strong" sexual harassment she experienced in the adult film business.

One of the production firms Fields worked with, Milky Peru, also expressed their sympathies. "We can't believe this, we refuse to be without you, we would like to see you one more time. We hope someone wakes us up from this bad dream, you will always be in our hearts. Thank you for allowing us to be part of your life", the company wrote in a post on its official social media handle.

She had revealed, eight months prior, using her true first name, Abigail, that "I have suffered sexual harassment and abuse after starting to create adult content." Porn Star Jessica Jaymes Found Dead At Her Home in California.

Many first believed that they could use me anyway they pleased after hiring me, but once I got home, I sobbed and took a bath. I experienced that several times. "It is very difficult to be a woman and create adult content when society is literally in s**t", Fields described the harsh situation she faced.

