Every year, people around the world observe the annual celebration of World Pi Day. It is a global day that commemorates the mathematical term π (pi). There are unique celebrations associated with the event. People prepare pies, eat different kinds of pies, and smash each other faces with pies, amongst other things. There are seminars, competitions, contests, and co-curricular events that mark the celebrations of the day. Above all, the most fun part is sharing Pi Day jokes, memes and hilarious posts that everyone can LOL at. As we celebrate Pi Day 2021, today, social media is flooded with Pi Day memes, jokes, hilarious GIFs, messages and pie images, commemorating the mathematical constant π.

The occasion of World Pi Day 2021 is celebrated on March 14. The date of Pi Day is significant as the numbers of a pi’s value represent the date. The specific date, i.e. March 14, is chosen because of the values of a (pi), i.e., 3.14. On the same day, World Maths Day is celebrated. Given how important the mathematical constant (pi) is in the field of mathematics and relative subjects, it would be only fitting to have a day celebrated for the value that it has. It is an informal day and has nothing official about it, but people observe the occasion with grandeur celebrations.

With the numbers associated with it, 3,1, and 4, every year are feasts, functions, and arrangements made to have fun over it. Check out how netizens are celebrating Pi Day 2021, by sharing messages, Math memes, pie images, funny jokes and more.

Happy Pi Day!

googling calculator di 14 maret pi day pic.twitter.com/XDPmrowC0Q — lantip (@lantip) March 14, 2021

Woah!

A Pie for Pi

Enjoy Your Day Math Geeks

Just a stay-at-home mathematician having a wild Pi Day Eve party. pic.twitter.com/iGaBPgJlGV — Katie A (@runningahrens_) March 14, 2021

Pi Day Celebration

I'm looking forward to celebrating pi day with some pie pic.twitter.com/lwSxfzJ1GH — Joan 🏃‍♀️ (@JPovol) March 14, 2021

Are You Irrational?

Me: Yeay! It's a π Day! My brother: Oh c'mon, you are an irrational when you celebrate the irrational number day. Me: Yes, I am. Then, why? I just wanna rejoice in this day. #314 #PiDay — whocaresmyname (@qiajijah) March 14, 2021

What's In Your Mind?

Happy Pi day pic.twitter.com/okX1Gtppl2 — Amos Shapira (@amosshapira) March 14, 2021

We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy World Pi Day 2021 and hope you have a great time celebrating with it your friends, family, relatives, etc.

